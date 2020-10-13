Portugal, Italy hold onto Nations League top spots





There was not much to talk about at the Stade de France as a star-studded line up of players including Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann failed to muster much of a spectacle in the League A, Group 3 match.









The 1,000 fans gathered in the cavernous stadium just outside Paris to watch France host the reigning European champions were treated to just four shots on target as two rugged defences cancelled out each team's attacks. "France are a great team. They have great players. It's not always possible to create opportunities."

Pepe headed home what he thought was a 74th-minute opener when he got on the end of Bruno Fernandes' free-kick but was flagged offside.

Ronaldo, chasing his 102nd international goal, was denied by a flying save from Hugo Lloris in added time. Mbappe fluffed France's best when Rui Patricio anticipated his gentle chip when one-on-one with the Portuguese stopper.

