Tuesday, 13 October, 2020, 8:03 AM
Portugal, Italy hold onto Nations League top spots

Published : Tuesday, 13 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

PARIS, OCT 12: Portugal and Italy kept hold of first place in their UEFA Nations League groups on Sunday with goalless draws against France and Poland on a night of little drama, while England saw off Belgium to take the initiative in their pool.
There was not much to talk about at the Stade de France as a star-studded line up of players including Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann failed to muster much of a spectacle in the League A, Group 3 match.




The 1,000 fans gathered in the cavernous stadium just outside Paris to watch France host the reigning European champions were treated to just four shots on target as two rugged defences cancelled out each team's attacks. "France are a great team. They have great players. It's not always possible to create opportunities."
Pepe headed home what he thought was a 74th-minute opener when he got on the end of Bruno Fernandes' free-kick but was flagged offside.
Ronaldo, chasing his 102nd international goal, was denied by a flying save from Hugo Lloris in added time. Mbappe fluffed France's best when Rui Patricio anticipated his gentle chip when one-on-one with the Portuguese stopper.
Both sides are on seven points, four ahead of Croatia, whose 2-1 home win over Sweden earlier on Sunday was the group's more entertaining match, with a calamitous late lapse from Pontus Jansson allowing the 2018 World Cup finalists to snatch the points in a soaking Zagreb.   -AFP



