Tuesday, 13 October, 2020, 8:03 AM
Premier League reform plan for 'greater good of English football'

Published : Tuesday, 13 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, OCT 12: English Football League chairman Rick Parry has praised Liverpool and Manchester United for "showing leadership" after they came up with a radical plan to overhaul the Premier League that he believes will benefit the whole game.
The controversial "Project Big Picture" includes proposals to reduce the Premier League from 20 to 18 teams and abolish the League Cup and Community Shield.
The club finishing 16th in the Premier League would join the Championship play-offs while there would be greater voting rights for the nine longest-serving Premier League clubs.
Under the plan, EFL clubs would receive an immediate £250 million ($325 million) rescue package and a 25 percent future annual share of Premier League revenue.   -AFP


