Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 October, 2020, 8:03 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Age just a number for Nadal, Federer and Djokovic

Published : Tuesday, 13 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

PARIS, OCT 12: Rafael Nadal's 13th French Open was hailed as "one of sport's greatest achievements" by close friend and rival Roger Federer, but for tennis's flagging chasing pack, it was another dagger in the heart of their ambitions.
Nadal, who has now gone level with Federer on 20 career Grand Slams, has won six since turning 30.
World number one Novak Djokovic has captured five of his 17 since leaving his 20s while even Federer, now 39, claimed four after his 30th birthday.
They are statistics which illustrate even more starkly how big the gap remains between the sport's 'Big Three' and the rest.
Nadal's staggering 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 win over Djokovic in the Roland Garros final allowed him to join the Serb in winning majors in three different decades.
The 34-year-old Spaniard insists that he won't become obsessed with ending his career as the all-time greatest Slam winner.
"I would love to finish my career being the player with more Grand Slams," he said after winning his 100th match at Roland Garros against just two losses in 15 years.
"You can't be always unhappy because your neighbour has a bigger house than you or a bigger boat or has a better phone.
"In terms of these records, of course I care. For me it means a lot to share this number with Roger.
"But let's see what's going on when we finish our careers. We keep playing. I don't know what can happen in the future."
Federer, who missed the US Open and Roland Garros to recover from knee surgery, believes that he and Nadal have "pushed each other to become better players". Nadal is the oldest Roland Garros champion since Andres Gimeno in 1972.
Djokovic, at 33, is the youngest of the three giants of the sport. Despite his loss on Sunday, which cost him the chance to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four majors twice, he believes the 20-Slam mark can be bettered.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Portugal, Italy hold onto Nations League top spots
Premier League reform plan for 'greater good of English football'
Nadal wins 13th French Open, record-equalling 20th Grand Slam
Age just a number for Nadal, Federer and Djokovic
Youngster Ridoy wins heart after showing his class
BCB to run five-team T20 tournament
BFF new committee pays homage to Father of the Nation
BCB rules out possibility of BPL this year


Latest News
12 BNP leaders suspend for attacking Fakhrul’s house
Indian man who fasted for four days ‘to pray for Trump’s coronavirus recovery’ dies
Israeli girl makes a splash with her pet snake
UK's Johnson unveils three-tier system of lockdown measures
Rohingya Repatriation: Dhaka wants Suu Kyi to join talks in Beijing
Climate change, disease threaten millions: UN
HC directs BERC to adjust ghost electricity bills
Sell pressure pulls stocks down
Report on BB reserve heist case on Dec 6
Drug trader held with Yaba
Most Read News
Yunus Ali Akhand asked to refrain from practicing law for 3-month
Cabinet approves draft of amendment bill
Mayor Atiqul, wife test positive for COVID-19
Papia, husband jailed for 20 yrs in arms case
Indian man who fasted for four days ‘to pray for Trump’s coronavirus recovery’ dies
Death for rape, Ordinance Tuesday: Law Minister
12 BNP leaders suspend for attacking Fakhrul’s house
Afghans: A mercenary martial race or misplaced potential?
UK's Johnson unveils three-tier system of lockdown measures
Death sentence is deterrence, not a solution
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft