Youngster Ridoy wins heart after showing his class

Tuesday, 13 October, 2020, 8:03 AM
Published : Tuesday, 13 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Youngster Towhid Ridoy showed his class too in the senior level cricket after providing man of the match performance in Nazmul XI's four-wicket over Mahmudullah XI in BCB President's Cup on Sunday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
Ridoy scored 52 off 62, clattering two fours and as many sixes to set the platform of the victory. His half-century however came at a moment when his side Nazmul XI was in a tricky state by reeling to 79-5 in response to Mahmudullah XI's 196. That Mahmudullah XI was shot out for 196 in 47.3 overs proved the pitch was not easy for batting.
In the pitch, not so conducive for batting, Ridoy along with Irfan Shukkur shared a 105-run for the sixth wicket stand in which Ridoy was in anchor role. He hit the bowlers all around the park to take load off from Shukkur, who initially was a bit shaky.
The way he played, it looked his transition to the senior level cricket from Under-19 is smooth. During his Under-19 days, he was the most successful batsman, scoring at an envious average of 45.55. In 23 matches, he hit one century and seven half-centuries.
His performance was key in helping Bangladesh Under-19 team to clinch the ICC Under-19 World Cup earlier this year, beating mighty India.
"We are considering him as our future prospect because he has the class and talent to thrive in International cricket," Chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu said.
"He was given a chance here to prove his skill and we believe he will be able to showcase his talent."   -BSS


