Tuesday, 13 October, 2020, 8:02 AM
Home Sports

BFF new committee pays homage to Father of the Nation

Published : Tuesday, 13 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

The newly elected Executive Committee of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) led by President Kazi M Salahuddin, on Monday, pays homage to the Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi's 32 no road. Salahuddin says, "Our full elected committee come here today to pay homage to Bangabandhu. � Today we have become president and member of BFF owing to Bangabandhu. If the country was not independent under the leadership of him, we would not get this opportunity."   photo: BFF


