Indian actress to play Madhi's role in Murali's "800" biopic

Published : Tuesday, 13 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
BIPIN DANI

India's son-in-law Muthiah Muralitharan's biopic "800" will be launched on Tuesday, the 13th October, it is learnt here.  
According to the sources, the launching ceremony will take place simultaneously at two different venues-India and the UAE- and it will be shown live. The organisers have sold the telecast rights.
The date of the launching of the biopic coincides with the important IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai.
The 48-year-old Murali is the world's highest Test wicket taker (800 and the biopic is named after it) and Vijay Sethupathi, who has confirmed to play his role in the biopic, will be present at respective venues, it is also learnt here.
Organisers are unlikely to announce the names of other casts. The role of Murali's Indian wife, Madhi is likely to be played by an Indian actress (name withheld at the organisers' request) who appears in Malayalam films. The actress has kept high interest in theatre and athletics.
Organisers are planning to commence the shooting in India, Sri Lanka, England and Australia from the first quarter in 2021 depending on COVID-19 situations and release the film by 2021 year end.  
All cricketers who played with and against Murali will figure in the biopic. However, these "original cricketers" are not to play roles but the actors, who resemble them will feature in the biopic.  


