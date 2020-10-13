Video
Mushfiqur's bad patch continues despite hard training

Published : Tuesday, 13 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Once again Mushfiqur Rahim was dismissed cheaply during the one-day game between Nazmul XI and Mahmudullah XI in the BCB President's Cup, raising a question 'what's wrong' with the country's most dependable batsman.
This time too, he was bowled out by a pacer Ebadot Hossain who unleashed a fuller length delivery and Mushfiqur dragged it on to his stump to be out for 1 off 8 balls.
In the two two-day practice game, he was also bowled out. But what raises the question was the manner in which he got dismissed in those three matches, including those two two-day matches.
In the first two-day match he got out for 3 runs after being clearly deceived by the pace and swing of young fast bowler Hasan Mahmud.
In the second two-day match, he was bowled out by fast bowler Rubel Hossain, who also offered an extra pace to crash the stump of Mushfiqur Rahim for 11 runs.
Three dismissals cheaply raised a question of his mental state also as he looked not so comfortable in the crease.
But the captain of his side in the BCB President's Cup Nazmul Hossain Shanto is confident that Mushfiqur will get back amongst runs very quickly.
"As a batsman, he is the best and I am not bothered by his failure in just one or two matches. He will get back amongst runs very soon," Shanto said.
While other cricketers were spending their time in relaxed mood during the lockdown, the former Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur was working on fitness. Three months ago, he did not get permission to practice at Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. After that he practiced for several days in a field in Banani on his own initiative.




Later, Mushfiqur returned to Mirpur after the BCB gave the cricketers a chance to practice on their own initiative. After the continuous practice in Mirpur for the last three months, the failure of the most dependable batsman of Bangladesh in three innings is a disappointment, said his fans.   -BSS


