Mahmudullah XI faces off Tamim XI to bounce back in winning way





The match which starts at 1.30 PM, will be streamed live on the official facebook page of BCB and Youtube Channel.

While it will be the second match for the Mahmudullah XI, led by Mahmudullah Riyad, it will be the opening match for Tamim Iqbal-led Tamim XI. Mahmudullah Riyad's side conceded a four-wicket defeat to Nazmul Hossain Shanto-led Nazmul XI on Sunday after showing a pretty ordinary batting display.

Therefore it is an important match for the Mahmudullah XI to keep them in the track of the final. Though it's a double-leg tournament, another defeat would hamper Mahmudullah XI's aspiration to seal the final severely.

Tamim XI also wants to win the match to make a decent start in the tournament. In fact, Tamim said, his target is to clinch the trophy and therefore a good start would make them upbeat.

"We will try to win the trophy but for that we have to come up with our best," Tamim said a few days ago

"What is imperative is to perform on the ground, that's the main thing. The team which will play better cricket in the ground, they will come out as winners. So our target is to play our best cricket," he added.

The tournament is a part of the continuing initiatives of the BCB aimed at a gradual resumption of normal cricketing activities which have been disrupted since March this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Since coronavirus is still there, spectators are not allowed to the ground on health issues.

Tamim said he would miss the spectators, who could cheer for them.

"I would miss the spectators but again it is important to follow the Covid-19 rules."

Squad:

Tamim XI: Tamim Iqbal Khan (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Md Mithun, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Akbar Ali, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Sk Mahadi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Minhajul Abedin Afridi Stand by: Shafiqul Islam, Mahidul Ankon, Mehedi Hasan Rana.

Mahmudullah XI: Mahmudullah Riyad (Captain), Naim Sheikh, Liton Kumer Das, Mominul Haque, Mahmudul Hasan, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shabbir Rahaman, Imrul Kayes, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Rubel Hossain, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury Nipun, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rakibul Hasan, Aminul Islam Biplob. Standby: Abu Haider Rony, Sunzamul Islam, Hasan Murad. -BSS















