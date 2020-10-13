Eight to die in two murder cases in Joypurhat, Khulna





A Joypurhat court sentenced five people to death for killing a two and a half years old girl after abduction in 2015, reports our correspondent.

Those, who have been given death penalty, are Kumar, Biresh Chandra, Santosh Kumar of Rashidpur Molan village, and Mostafizur and Obaidul of Bindhara village in the upazila.

Joypurhat Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Mohammad Rustom Ali handed down the verdict. According to the prosecution, Aradha Rani, daughter of Paresh Chandra of Rashidpur Molan village in Panchbibi upazila had gone missing on December 22, 2015. Later, the girl's body was found in a pond on December 25. Victim's father Paresh Chandra filed a case with Panchbibi Police Station.

Police arrested Uttam , Biresh, Santosh, Mostafizur and Obaidul in this connection.

After interrogation, the arrestees confessed that they had kidnapped the girl for realizing ransom from the victim's father and kept her in a box after tying up her hands and mouth where she died.

Later, the body was dumped into the pond, they said.

Our Khulna correspondent reported that District and Sessions Judge Moshiur Rahman Chowdhury sentenced three people, including husband, for killing a housewife at Badurgaccha village in Dumuria upazila in 2016.









The convicts are Prosenjit Gain, husband of victim Tumpa Mondal, Onimesh Gain and Biplob Kanti Mondal. Prosenjit and Biplob have been absconding for long.

The court acquitted Subhash Gain, brother of Prosenjit Gain as charges brought against him could not be proved.

According to the prosecution, Tumpa was choked to death by her husband on October 7, 2016 and her body was dumped in the Ghangrail River. Police recovered her body two days later. Tumpa's brother Samit Mondal filed a case with Dumuria Police Station.

