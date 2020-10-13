Video
22-day ban on hilsa fishing from tomorrow

Published : Tuesday, 13 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The 22-day ban on catching and selling hilsa is set to start from October 14 and will continue till November 4. The government imposed the ban in a bid to protect mother hilsa during peak breeding    season.
Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim came up with the announcement at a press briefing on implementation of the "Mother Hilsa Protection Campaign 2020" held at the ministry on Monday.
"This year hilsa production has broken all past records. The mother hilsa catching has been completely banned from October 14 to November 4 to continue this production trend," said the minister.   -Agencies


