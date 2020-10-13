Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 October, 2020, 8:02 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

HC asks electricity suppliers to adjust inflated bills

Published : Tuesday, 13 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday directed the authorities concerned to adjust the inflated electricity bills issued during the countrywide shutdown due to coronavirus pandemic.
The court also asked the authorities concerned to submit a report within two months after complying with the directives.
The HC issued a rule asking the authorities concerned why they should not be directed to take punitive action against the electricity suppliers under Section 43 of the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission Act, 2003 for violating the BERC directive.
The HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed by Architect Mobassher Hossain on behalf of Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB).
Lawyer Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua argued for the CAB during the hearing in the court.
Petitioner's lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua said in the HC that the electricity supply authorities have prepared inflated electricity bills since February to June in violation of the law and BERC directives but no punitive action was taken against them.   
On August 23, a legal notice was served to the authorities concerned to take immediate action against the responsible persons for issuing inflated electricity bills from February to June amid the coronavirus pandemic.
On June 30, CAB sent an open letter to the government demanding cancellation of the illegal and unauthorised bills and to issue fresh bills for each month under the BERC guidelines as well as waiving late fee against the arrears in electricity bills issued to the consumers during the countrywide lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Eight to die in two murder cases in Joypurhat, Khulna
People of Dalit community form a human chain
22-day ban on hilsa fishing from tomorrow
New Indian High Commissioner Vikram Kumar Doraiswami
HC asks electricity suppliers to adjust inflated bills
Rohingya issue to  figure in talks with US official: FM
Magistrate testifies in court
Homeless people to get 59,000 more disaster resilient houses


Latest News
12 BNP leaders suspend for attacking Fakhrul’s house
Indian man who fasted for four days ‘to pray for Trump’s coronavirus recovery’ dies
Israeli girl makes a splash with her pet snake
UK's Johnson unveils three-tier system of lockdown measures
Rohingya Repatriation: Dhaka wants Suu Kyi to join talks in Beijing
Climate change, disease threaten millions: UN
HC directs BERC to adjust ghost electricity bills
Sell pressure pulls stocks down
Report on BB reserve heist case on Dec 6
Drug trader held with Yaba
Most Read News
Yunus Ali Akhand asked to refrain from practicing law for 3-month
Cabinet approves draft of amendment bill
Mayor Atiqul, wife test positive for COVID-19
Papia, husband jailed for 20 yrs in arms case
Indian man who fasted for four days ‘to pray for Trump’s coronavirus recovery’ dies
Death for rape, Ordinance Tuesday: Law Minister
12 BNP leaders suspend for attacking Fakhrul’s house
Afghans: A mercenary martial race or misplaced potential?
UK's Johnson unveils three-tier system of lockdown measures
Death sentence is deterrence, not a solution
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft