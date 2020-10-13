HC asks electricity suppliers to adjust inflated bills





The court also asked the authorities concerned to submit a report within two months after complying with the directives.

The HC issued a rule asking the authorities concerned why they should not be directed to take punitive action against the electricity suppliers under Section 43 of the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission Act, 2003 for violating the BERC directive.

The HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed by Architect Mobassher Hossain on behalf of Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB).

Lawyer Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua argued for the CAB during the hearing in the court.

Petitioner's lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua said in the HC that the electricity supply authorities have prepared inflated electricity bills since February to June in violation of the law and BERC directives but no punitive action was taken against them.

On August 23, a legal notice was served to the authorities concerned to take immediate action against the responsible persons for issuing inflated electricity bills from February to June amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On June 30, CAB sent an open letter to the government demanding cancellation of the illegal and unauthorised bills and to issue fresh bills for each month under the BERC guidelines as well as waiving late fee against the arrears in electricity bills issued to the consumers during the countrywide lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.















