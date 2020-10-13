Rohingya issue to  figure in talks with US official: FM





"Our key focus is on repatriation. It's a global responsibility. Rohingyas must go back," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told reporters on Monday.

Bangladesh will also seek investment in infrastructure development and visa issues during the visit, he said.

US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E. Biegun arrives here on Wednesday afternoon from India wrapping up his ongoing visit there.

He will leave Bangladesh on October 16 after meeting with senior government officials, including Minister Dr Momen and State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam.

The US will reaffirm the Bangladesh-US partnership during the visit.

The Deputy Secretary's engagements in Bangladesh will focus on advancing the common vision of a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, and secure Indo-Pacific region with shared prosperity for all, according to the Office of the Spokesperson at the US Department of State.

Both sides will also discuss Bangladesh-US cooperation on Covid-19 response and recovery efforts; and sustainable economic development.

The Deputy Secretary is visiting New Delhi, India where he will meet senior government officials and deliver keynote remarks at the India-US Forum.

Building on Secretary Pompeo's October 6 meeting with Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar and ahead of the US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue later this year, Deputy Secretary Biegun's engagements in India will focus on advancing the United States-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and how the United States and India can work together to advance peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the world. -UNB















