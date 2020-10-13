Magistrate testifies in court

Magistrate Nivana Khaer Jessy gave his deposition before the Tribunal on Monday in the BUET student Abrar Fahad murder case.

During the investigation, the Magistrate reordered the confessional statement of accused Muzahidur Rahman Muzahid in the sensational case.

With the Magistrate, a total of six out of 60 prosecution witnesses have so far testified in the court.

Special Public Prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan assisted the witness in the court.

Judge Abu Jafar Mohammad Kamruzzaman of the Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 had fixed today (Tuesday) for producing the rest of the witnesses.









