Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 October, 2020, 8:01 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Homeless people to get 59,000 more disaster resilient houses

Published : Tuesday, 13 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

After constructing some 11,604 disaster resilient houses for the country's homeless people, the government has now given its approval to build 59,000 more houses.
Following the PM's directive, the Prime Minister's Office and Disaster Management and Relief Ministry are going to construct the houses.
Under the initiative, some 8, 82,033 houses will be built. Of those, 2, 92,283 buildings will be built on government land, State Minister for Disaster Management Relief Dr Enamur Rahman said.
The minister was briefing media on Monday on the eve of the International Day for Disaster reduction.
Bangladesh will observe the International Day for Disaster reduction on Tuesday along with the other countries across the world.
To mark the day, the ministry has taken elaborated programmes including discussion meeting and rallies.
The Prime Minister will join the discussion meeting virtually while representatives from different corners including volunteers and beneficiaries will be connected directly from Osmani Memorial Auditorium at Dhaka.
Some 11,604 beneficiaries will get houses under the programme.
At the briefing held at the ministry, Dr Enamur Rahman said all homeless people who were already enlisted by the PMO would get a disaster resilient house within this Mujib Year, the birth centenary of the Father of the Nations Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Regarding steps of the ministry to save people from earthquake and lightening, he said at least 250 to 400 people die every year in lightening in the country.
The government has taken measures to collect signaling system for lightening that can provide signals 40 minutes earlier.
However, there is no system that can provide advance earthquake signal to save the country's people. The latest signaling system can only give signal 22 seconds earlier.
Bangladesh has recently procured some modernized technologies worth Tk 200 crore. Tk 2,500 crore more was sought from the government to buy modernized equipment for immediate response during any kind of disaster.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Eight to die in two murder cases in Joypurhat, Khulna
People of Dalit community form a human chain
22-day ban on hilsa fishing from tomorrow
New Indian High Commissioner Vikram Kumar Doraiswami
HC asks electricity suppliers to adjust inflated bills
Rohingya issue to  figure in talks with US official: FM
Magistrate testifies in court
Homeless people to get 59,000 more disaster resilient houses


Latest News
12 BNP leaders suspend for attacking Fakhrul’s house
Indian man who fasted for four days ‘to pray for Trump’s coronavirus recovery’ dies
Israeli girl makes a splash with her pet snake
UK's Johnson unveils three-tier system of lockdown measures
Rohingya Repatriation: Dhaka wants Suu Kyi to join talks in Beijing
Climate change, disease threaten millions: UN
HC directs BERC to adjust ghost electricity bills
Sell pressure pulls stocks down
Report on BB reserve heist case on Dec 6
Drug trader held with Yaba
Most Read News
Yunus Ali Akhand asked to refrain from practicing law for 3-month
Cabinet approves draft of amendment bill
Mayor Atiqul, wife test positive for COVID-19
Papia, husband jailed for 20 yrs in arms case
Indian man who fasted for four days ‘to pray for Trump’s coronavirus recovery’ dies
Death for rape, Ordinance Tuesday: Law Minister
12 BNP leaders suspend for attacking Fakhrul’s house
Afghans: A mercenary martial race or misplaced potential?
UK's Johnson unveils three-tier system of lockdown measures
Death sentence is deterrence, not a solution
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft