Homeless people to get 59,000 more disaster resilient houses





Following the PM's directive, the Prime Minister's Office and Disaster Management and Relief Ministry are going to construct the houses.

Under the initiative, some 8, 82,033 houses will be built. Of those, 2, 92,283 buildings will be built on government land, State Minister for Disaster Management Relief Dr Enamur Rahman said.

The minister was briefing media on Monday on the eve of the International Day for Disaster reduction.

Bangladesh will observe the International Day for Disaster reduction on Tuesday along with the other countries across the world.

To mark the day, the ministry has taken elaborated programmes including discussion meeting and rallies.

The Prime Minister will join the discussion meeting virtually while representatives from different corners including volunteers and beneficiaries will be connected directly from Osmani Memorial Auditorium at Dhaka.

Some 11,604 beneficiaries will get houses under the programme.

At the briefing held at the ministry, Dr Enamur Rahman said all homeless people who were already enlisted by the PMO would get a disaster resilient house within this Mujib Year, the birth centenary of the Father of the Nations Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Regarding steps of the ministry to save people from earthquake and lightening, he said at least 250 to 400 people die every year in lightening in the country.

The government has taken measures to collect signaling system for lightening that can provide signals 40 minutes earlier.

However, there is no system that can provide advance earthquake signal to save the country's people. The latest signaling system can only give signal 22 seconds earlier.

Bangladesh has recently procured some modernized technologies worth Tk 200 crore. Tk 2,500 crore more was sought from the government to buy modernized equipment for immediate response during any kind of disaster.

















After constructing some 11,604 disaster resilient houses for the country's homeless people, the government has now given its approval to build 59,000 more houses.Following the PM's directive, the Prime Minister's Office and Disaster Management and Relief Ministry are going to construct the houses.Under the initiative, some 8, 82,033 houses will be built. Of those, 2, 92,283 buildings will be built on government land, State Minister for Disaster Management Relief Dr Enamur Rahman said.The minister was briefing media on Monday on the eve of the International Day for Disaster reduction.Bangladesh will observe the International Day for Disaster reduction on Tuesday along with the other countries across the world.To mark the day, the ministry has taken elaborated programmes including discussion meeting and rallies.The Prime Minister will join the discussion meeting virtually while representatives from different corners including volunteers and beneficiaries will be connected directly from Osmani Memorial Auditorium at Dhaka.Some 11,604 beneficiaries will get houses under the programme.At the briefing held at the ministry, Dr Enamur Rahman said all homeless people who were already enlisted by the PMO would get a disaster resilient house within this Mujib Year, the birth centenary of the Father of the Nations Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.Regarding steps of the ministry to save people from earthquake and lightening, he said at least 250 to 400 people die every year in lightening in the country.The government has taken measures to collect signaling system for lightening that can provide signals 40 minutes earlier.However, there is no system that can provide advance earthquake signal to save the country's people. The latest signaling system can only give signal 22 seconds earlier.Bangladesh has recently procured some modernized technologies worth Tk 200 crore. Tk 2,500 crore more was sought from the government to buy modernized equipment for immediate response during any kind of disaster.