Tuesday, 13 October, 2020, 8:01 AM
Contempt Of Court

SC slaps 3-month ban on lawyer Eunus Ali Akond

Published : Tuesday, 13 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday suspended lawyer Eunus Ali Akond for three months from practising both in the Appellate and the High Court divisions after finding him guilty of contempt of court for making disparaging remarks about the judiciary on Facebook.
The apex court also fined him Tk 25,000. In default, he is to suffer 15 days' imprisonment.
A seven-member full-bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain delivered the verdict after disposing of a contempt of court rule issued earlier against the lawyer.
This is the first time that a lawyer has been given such a sentence in the country.
While delivering the verdict, Cheif Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain said we found him guilty of contempt of court. He will not be able to practise for next three months in the Appellate and High Court divisions of the Supreme Court.
On Sunday, Eunus Ali appeared before the full bench of the SC and apologised for his Facebook comments. The court also fixed Monday (yesterday) for delivering the verdict.
However, the court did not accept his apology.
The SC on September 27 barred Eunus Ali Akond for two weeks from entering the Supreme Court for allegedly posting status criticising the judiciary on his Facebook wall.
The apex court also asked the Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to remove the status from his Facebook wall and block the Facebook account.


