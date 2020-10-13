Huawei Watch Fit now available in Bangladesh





Huawei's new smart watch 'Huawei Watch Fit' has arrived in Bangladesh to market the device at Tk 9,999, through its sole distributor Smart Technologies BD Limited.

Available at the Huawei authorized sales outlets across the country, the device with sophisticated features weights 34 grams with 4 GB built-in memory, says a press release.

For super connectivity there is Bluetooth 5.0. Other features include GPS, Accelerometer, Gyro. It has a non-removable lithium ion battery for backup. Which ensures backup for up to ten days.

The watch will be active in 50 meters deep water. 'Huawei Watch Fit' has rounded rectangular display of 1.84 inches with HD resolution on the AMOLED display. The watch has a number of different watch face designs, which can be downloaded and installed for free from the Huawei Watch Face Store.

This new device 'Huawei Watch Fit' mostly focuses on fitness. It's special feature is the heartbeat monitoring capability. It uses Huawei's own TruSeen 4.0 and TrueSleep 2.0 technology to measure heart rate. If this watch is worn on the wrist during sleep, user's heart rate will be monitored.

The Huawei Watch Fit smart watch can monitor user's sleep conditions along with analysing breathing and resting heart rate and oxygen flow in the blood as well as real-time heart rate.

The intelligent technology of Huawei Watch Fit can identify 44 physical gestures and through that 12 different workout courses can be completed.





























