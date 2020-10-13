Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 October, 2020, 8:00 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Huawei Watch Fit now available in Bangladesh

Published : Tuesday, 13 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Business Desk222
Huawei's new smart watch 'Huawei Watch Fit' has arrived in Bangladesh to market the device at Tk 9,999,  through its sole distributor Smart Technologies BD Limited.
Available at the Huawei authorized sales outlets across the country, the device with sophisticated features weights 34 grams with 4 GB built-in memory, says a press release.
 For super connectivity there is Bluetooth 5.0. Other features include GPS, Accelerometer, Gyro. It has a non-removable lithium ion battery for backup. Which ensures backup for up to ten days.
The watch will be active in 50 meters deep water. 'Huawei Watch Fit' has rounded rectangular display of 1.84 inches with HD resolution on the AMOLED display. The watch has a number of different watch face designs, which can be downloaded and installed for free from the Huawei Watch Face Store.
This new device 'Huawei Watch Fit' mostly focuses on fitness. It's special feature is the heartbeat monitoring capability. It uses Huawei's own TruSeen 4.0 and TrueSleep 2.0 technology to measure heart rate. If this watch is worn on the wrist during sleep, user's heart rate will be monitored.
The Huawei Watch Fit smart watch can monitor user's sleep conditions along with analysing breathing and resting heart rate and oxygen flow in the blood as well as real-time heart rate.
The intelligent technology of Huawei Watch Fit can identify 44 physical gestures and through that 12 different workout courses can be completed.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Asia-Pacific countries begin to ease virus-related travel bans
BA CEO replaced as company fights for survival
BoE asks banks how ready they are for sub-zero rates
Myanmar’s foreign trade crosses $36.6b in FY 2019-20
Huawei Watch Fit now available in Bangladesh
bKash dispatches Iphones to Bird game winners
EU trade chief calls on US to drop tariffs in Airbus-Boeing dispute


Latest News
12 BNP leaders suspend for attacking Fakhrul’s house
Indian man who fasted for four days ‘to pray for Trump’s coronavirus recovery’ dies
Israeli girl makes a splash with her pet snake
UK's Johnson unveils three-tier system of lockdown measures
Rohingya Repatriation: Dhaka wants Suu Kyi to join talks in Beijing
Climate change, disease threaten millions: UN
HC directs BERC to adjust ghost electricity bills
Sell pressure pulls stocks down
Report on BB reserve heist case on Dec 6
Drug trader held with Yaba
Most Read News
Yunus Ali Akhand asked to refrain from practicing law for 3-month
Cabinet approves draft of amendment bill
Mayor Atiqul, wife test positive for COVID-19
Papia, husband jailed for 20 yrs in arms case
Indian man who fasted for four days ‘to pray for Trump’s coronavirus recovery’ dies
Death for rape, Ordinance Tuesday: Law Minister
12 BNP leaders suspend for attacking Fakhrul’s house
Afghans: A mercenary martial race or misplaced potential?
UK's Johnson unveils three-tier system of lockdown measures
Death sentence is deterrence, not a solution
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft