bKash dispatches Iphones to Bird game winners





Kamal Hossain, Nargis Kabir, Jannatul Bari Chowdhury, Md Jasim Uddin, Md. Rakebul Islam, Bebi Rani Roy, Mosammad Rabeya Khatun, Jaheda Begum, Minu Akter and Mst. Fahima Khatun are the winners.

Prizes have been sent to their homes for maintaining social distance amid Covid-19 situation, says a press release.

A huge number of bKash users participated in the game and top 10 participants have been selected as winners who achieved the highest points by playing 'Bird Game' from July 21to July 31, 2020.

With great response of the customers, bKash is going to launch the Bird Game competition again on 15 October 2020 and it will be open for customers till 31 October 2020. This time, the game modalityand prize will be different.Details of the new campaign will be available for customers on bKash Facebook page.















bKash, has dispatched 10 iPhone SE to the winners of Bird Game. The recipients won the prizes by tapping on the flying bKash logo and keep moving forward while collecting highest points in the entertaining game.Kamal Hossain, Nargis Kabir, Jannatul Bari Chowdhury, Md Jasim Uddin, Md. Rakebul Islam, Bebi Rani Roy, Mosammad Rabeya Khatun, Jaheda Begum, Minu Akter and Mst. Fahima Khatun are the winners.Prizes have been sent to their homes for maintaining social distance amid Covid-19 situation, says a press release.A huge number of bKash users participated in the game and top 10 participants have been selected as winners who achieved the highest points by playing 'Bird Game' from July 21to July 31, 2020.With great response of the customers, bKash is going to launch the Bird Game competition again on 15 October 2020 and it will be open for customers till 31 October 2020. This time, the game modalityand prize will be different.Details of the new campaign will be available for customers on bKash Facebook page.