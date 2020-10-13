Video
Viber adds reminders in My Notes app

Published : Tuesday, 13 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Desk

Rakuten Viber, one of the world's leading apps for free and easy communication, launches a feature in My Notes enabling users to set reminders for tasks and other important events.
The new capability allows users to keep track of all their messages and reminders in a single easy-to-use app that emphasizes user privacy, according to a press release.
As the world's pace speeds up by the day and hectic schedules are made even more chaotic by pandemic-induced challenges, reminders and to-do lists become crucial in maintaining control over our lives.
That comes in the form of remembering birthdays, remote exams, and conference calls. With Viber's new reminders feature in My Notes, the platform helps its users to adapt to this new reality with easy-to-use capabilities, enabling them to keep track of their days on the same platform they use to message colleagues, family, and friends.
Users simply long-tap any message in My Notes and tap 'Set Reminder'. They are prompted to select a time and date for the reminder and decide whether they want it to repeat or not, and then they will be notified about the selected time.
This feature comes on top of other capabilities available in My Notes, allowing users to take down notes for tasks, events, or other purposes. Mark their tasks as 'done,' as well as hide finished notes. Forward messages from other chats to My Notes.
Forwarded messages from other chats into My Notes will show from which chat they were forwarded, so the user can always remember the context.
On this occasion, Anna Znamenskaya, Chief Growth Officer, Rakuten Viber, said: "We recognize our users' need to maintain control over their lives and quickly adapt to a reality that changes, in many cases, by the minute.


