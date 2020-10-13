Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 October, 2020, 8:00 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Collapse of global tax talks could cost $100b: OECD

Published : Tuesday, 13 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

OECD head of tax Pascal Saint-Amans

OECD head of tax Pascal Saint-Amans

PARIS, Oct 12: The global economy could shed more than 1per cent of output if international talks to rewrite cross-border tax rules break down and trigger a trade war, the OECD said on Monday, after countries agreed to keep up negotiating to mid-2021.
Nearly 140 countries agreed on Friday to extend talks after the pandemic outbreak and US hesitation before the presidential election squashed hopes of reaching a deal this year.
Public pressure is growing on big, profitable multinationals to pay their share under international tax rules after the COVID-19 pandemic strained national budgets, the countries said in an agreed statement.
The aim is update international tax rules for the age of digital commerce, in particular to discourage big Internet companies like Google GOOGL.O, FacebookFB.O and Amazon AMZN.O from booking profits in low-tax countries like Ireland regardless where their customers are.
In the absence of a new international rulebook, a growing number of governments are planning their own digital services taxes, which has prompted threats of trade retaliation from the Trump administration.
"In the 'worst-case' scenario, these disputes could reduce global GDP by more than 1per cent," the OECD, which has been steering the global tax talks, estimated in an impact assessment.
Inversely, new rules for digital taxation and a proposed global minimum tax would increase global corporate income tax worldwide 1.9per cent to 3.2per cent, or about $50 billion to $80 billion per year.
That could reach $100 billion when including an existing US minimum tax on overseas profits, amounting to 4per cent of global corporate income tax, the OECD said. Meanwhile, any drag on global growth would be no more than 0.1per cent in the long term
While countries agreed on OECD blueprints for a future deal, the key remaining issue to be solved was the scope of businesses to be covered, which would then make it easier to agree the technical parameters, OECD head of tax Pascal Saint-Amans said.   -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Asia-Pacific countries begin to ease virus-related travel bans
BA CEO replaced as company fights for survival
BoE asks banks how ready they are for sub-zero rates
Myanmar’s foreign trade crosses $36.6b in FY 2019-20
Huawei Watch Fit now available in Bangladesh
bKash dispatches Iphones to Bird game winners
EU trade chief calls on US to drop tariffs in Airbus-Boeing dispute


Latest News
12 BNP leaders suspend for attacking Fakhrul’s house
Indian man who fasted for four days ‘to pray for Trump’s coronavirus recovery’ dies
Israeli girl makes a splash with her pet snake
UK's Johnson unveils three-tier system of lockdown measures
Rohingya Repatriation: Dhaka wants Suu Kyi to join talks in Beijing
Climate change, disease threaten millions: UN
HC directs BERC to adjust ghost electricity bills
Sell pressure pulls stocks down
Report on BB reserve heist case on Dec 6
Drug trader held with Yaba
Most Read News
Yunus Ali Akhand asked to refrain from practicing law for 3-month
Cabinet approves draft of amendment bill
Mayor Atiqul, wife test positive for COVID-19
Papia, husband jailed for 20 yrs in arms case
Death for rape, Ordinance Tuesday: Law Minister
Indian man who fasted for four days ‘to pray for Trump’s coronavirus recovery’ dies
12 BNP leaders suspend for attacking Fakhrul’s house
Afghans: A mercenary martial race or misplaced potential?
UK's Johnson unveils three-tier system of lockdown measures
Death sentence is deterrence, not a solution
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft