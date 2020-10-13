Video
Dollar sticks near 3-week lows on US stimulus

Published : Tuesday, 13 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, Oct 12: The dollar held near three-week lows on Monday amid optimism about fiscal stimulus in the United States, while the yuan fell after China's central bank changed its policy on yuan reserves.
The dollar index was steady, having seen its biggest loss in six weeks on Friday, when investors upped their bets that a fiscal stimulus package would be agreed to mitigate the economic fallout from COVID-19.
The Trump administration called on Congress to pass a stripped-down version of the relief bill on Sunday, while negotiations on a broader package continue.   -Reuters


