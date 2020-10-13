Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 October, 2020, 8:00 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Asian markets rise on growing hopes for US stimulus

Published : Tuesday, 13 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

HONG KONG, Oct 12: Optimism that US lawmakers will eventually pass a new stimulus package lifted Asian markets Monday, with the White House ramping up its offer and Donald Trump insisting Republicans want to get a deal done.
The gains followed another strong lead from Wall Street, with hopes for a fresh injection of cash into the world's top economy overshadowing a surge in virus infections that have forced some governments to reimpose containment measures and targeted lockdowns.
Investors were sent on a roller-coaster ride last week when the president called off talks before doing a volte-face to say they were back on and saying they were progressing well.
On Friday, he jacked up his offer, proposing a $1.8 trillion package and even saying he favoured an even larger package.
The move has instilled optimism that an agreement can be reached, even though the White House plan is $400 billion short of the one put forward by the Democrats.
With Joe Biden well ahead in opinion polls, analysts say traders are increasingly betting he will win next month's election comfortably - avoiding the uncertainty of a Trump challenge to the result - and Democrats will take both houses of Congress.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Asia-Pacific countries begin to ease virus-related travel bans
BA CEO replaced as company fights for survival
BoE asks banks how ready they are for sub-zero rates
Myanmar’s foreign trade crosses $36.6b in FY 2019-20
Huawei Watch Fit now available in Bangladesh
bKash dispatches Iphones to Bird game winners
EU trade chief calls on US to drop tariffs in Airbus-Boeing dispute


Latest News
12 BNP leaders suspend for attacking Fakhrul’s house
Indian man who fasted for four days ‘to pray for Trump’s coronavirus recovery’ dies
Israeli girl makes a splash with her pet snake
UK's Johnson unveils three-tier system of lockdown measures
Rohingya Repatriation: Dhaka wants Suu Kyi to join talks in Beijing
Climate change, disease threaten millions: UN
HC directs BERC to adjust ghost electricity bills
Sell pressure pulls stocks down
Report on BB reserve heist case on Dec 6
Drug trader held with Yaba
Most Read News
Yunus Ali Akhand asked to refrain from practicing law for 3-month
Cabinet approves draft of amendment bill
Mayor Atiqul, wife test positive for COVID-19
Papia, husband jailed for 20 yrs in arms case
Death for rape, Ordinance Tuesday: Law Minister
Indian man who fasted for four days ‘to pray for Trump’s coronavirus recovery’ dies
12 BNP leaders suspend for attacking Fakhrul’s house
Afghans: A mercenary martial race or misplaced potential?
UK's Johnson unveils three-tier system of lockdown measures
Death sentence is deterrence, not a solution
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft