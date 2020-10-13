Video
Training on CPTU citizen portal begins

Published : Tuesday, 13 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Correspondent

Secretary of the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division Pradip Ranjan Chakrabarty on Monday inaugurated a four-day training on citizen portal and social media relating to public procurement at the Conference Room of Central Procurement Technical Unit (CPTU).
The training will end on Thursday next while concerned officers of CPTU are taking part in the training.
It is being facilitated by Dnet, a consulting firm, engaged by CPTU for the purpose. Dnet has developed the citizen portal on public procurement for CPTU, according to a press release. In the opening ceremony of the training, IMED Secretary Pradip said citizen portal on public procurement should be user-friendly so that even citizens from remote areas get access to information regarding ongoing or upcoming development activities in their locality.
He mentioned that citizen portal on public procurement is a praiseworthy innovation. "Focusing on promotion and publicity of the portal, information about the portal should be given to government officers starting from the lowest tier up to the central level so that they can use the portal and also advice people to browse it for public procurement information," he added.
BSS adds: Mohammad Abdul Mannan, Additional Secretary of IMED, also spoke on the occasion. Participants of the four-day training will get in-depth ideas on the use and technical aspects of the citizen portal and social media.
On August 26, 2020, CPTU launched the citizen portal on public procurement (citizen.cptu.gov.bd) that allows citizens access public procurement data. The interactive web portal aims to enhance transparency and accountability in the process of public procurement by providing relevant information in line with the Right to Information Act. From the portal, citizens can get information about country-wide procurement of Goods, Works and Services. In addition, citizens can also interact through citizen blogs and CPTU social media that are connected with this portal. Policy makers, officials of procuring entities, experts, researchers, journalists and others will be able to download procurement data to conduct analysis and understand the procurement performance.


