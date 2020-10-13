Garment factories asked to prepare for C-19 2nd wave





The trade body in a recent letter to its members said that the existing outbreak still continues in the country and it is feared that the contagion might increase again in the coming winter.

There are more than 4,000 member factories with nearly 40 lakh employments under the BGMEA and nearly 2,300 of them export readymade garment products directly.

The BGMEA has asked its members to take precautions for the second wage of the outbreak following a government instruction for precautionary measures to tackle the situation if the country experiences a Covid-19 surge during the upcoming winter.

The National Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19 in its 20th meeting held online on September 20 advised the government to make all preparations to prevent and control the possible second wave.

In response to the experts' fear, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the weekly cabinet meeting on September 22 asked the ministries concerned to take all precautions to face the second wave of the infection.

Following the cabinet meeting, the BGMEA on October 5 issued letters to its member factories, warning about the possible second wave. It has asked its members to report on infected workers, employees and officers, if there is any, through BGMEA hotline or to its health in-charge.

BGMEA figure shows a total of 555 workers in different factories were so far infected 503 were cured.

BGMEA president Rubana Huq said that they were just taking precaution and warning factories about the possible second wave of the pandemic.

Bangladesh on March 8 this year confirmed for the first time that three people were infected with the novel coronavirus and the government announced general holidays from March 26 to contain the spread of infection.

BGMEA asked its members to keep factories shut. The apparel exporters reopened their production units on April 26 amid the outbreak with approval of the government.

A total of 479 workers of 204 factories in six industrial zones tested positive till Sunday. Out of them 431 were from RMG and textile factories and 48 from 34 from non RMG factories, as per figure from Industrial Police sources.

























Functionaries of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) have asked affiliated factories to make preparations to tackle a possible second wave of coronavirus outbreak in the industry.The trade body in a recent letter to its members said that the existing outbreak still continues in the country and it is feared that the contagion might increase again in the coming winter.There are more than 4,000 member factories with nearly 40 lakh employments under the BGMEA and nearly 2,300 of them export readymade garment products directly.The BGMEA has asked its members to take precautions for the second wage of the outbreak following a government instruction for precautionary measures to tackle the situation if the country experiences a Covid-19 surge during the upcoming winter.The National Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19 in its 20th meeting held online on September 20 advised the government to make all preparations to prevent and control the possible second wave.In response to the experts' fear, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the weekly cabinet meeting on September 22 asked the ministries concerned to take all precautions to face the second wave of the infection.Following the cabinet meeting, the BGMEA on October 5 issued letters to its member factories, warning about the possible second wave. It has asked its members to report on infected workers, employees and officers, if there is any, through BGMEA hotline or to its health in-charge.BGMEA figure shows a total of 555 workers in different factories were so far infected 503 were cured.BGMEA president Rubana Huq said that they were just taking precaution and warning factories about the possible second wave of the pandemic.Bangladesh on March 8 this year confirmed for the first time that three people were infected with the novel coronavirus and the government announced general holidays from March 26 to contain the spread of infection.BGMEA asked its members to keep factories shut. The apparel exporters reopened their production units on April 26 amid the outbreak with approval of the government.A total of 479 workers of 204 factories in six industrial zones tested positive till Sunday. Out of them 431 were from RMG and textile factories and 48 from 34 from non RMG factories, as per figure from Industrial Police sources.