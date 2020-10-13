Video
58pc work of Karnaphuli River tunnel complete

Published : Tuesday, 13 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Over fifty eight percent construction work of much-awaited Bangabandhu Tunnel under Karnaphuli River has so far been completed.
"The total length of the proposed tunnel will be around 9.39 kilometres, including 3.32 kilometres of the main tunnel under the Karnaphuli River. it also includes an approach road of 4.89 kilometres alongside 740 metres of bridges," Project Director (PD) Engineer Harunur Rashid Chowdhury told BSS in Dhaka on Monday.
He said Bangladesh Bridge Authority is constructing the 3.32 kilometers long country's first-ever four-lane Bangabandhu tunnel under Karnaphuli River.
He said the Karnaphuli Tunnel Project has achieved a "breakthrough" with the completion of the left line despite the coronavirus outbreak in the country.
According to the project details, ring installation along with boring works of 2,450 meters long a tunnel tube was completed, while boring works of the second tunnel tube will start by next November/December.
It said construction work of 17,726 segments out of 19,616 segments so far was completed in Zhenjiang city of Jiangsu province in China on September 25 this year.
Some 14,064 segments were brought in Chattogram site and 9,784 segments were installed in the under construction tunnel, the details added.
Construction work of substructure for 727 meters viaduct was finished and superstructure work of 72 pre-febricated box girders out of 203 was ended.
Meanwhile, 72 pre-febricated box girders were installed. Two tubes, stretching 2,450 meters each, are being constructed in the tunnel as construction work of 1,220 meters of Anowara upazila-bound tube has already been completed.
The project director hoped the installations of rings in these tubes will be finished by next May or June, if favorable weather prevails and no natural calamities take place.
The two tubes comprise four lanes and each tube measures 35 feet wide and 16 feet high.
It said the completion of the project will greatly improve the traffic conditions in Chattogram and promote economic development of the country.
The total project work is expected to be completed by 2022.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and President of China Xi Jinping laid foundation stone of the tunnel on October 14, 2017. Later Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the boring work of the tunnel in February last.
The estimated cost of the tunnel is Taka 10,374.42 crores, where Chinese Exim Bank will provide 5,913.19 crores.
Chinese firm 'China Communication Construction Company Ltd (CCCC), has been appointed as consultant for construction of the tunnel.
The tunnel will connect Chattogram Port and Anowara Upazila and is expected to make communication between Chittagong and Cox's Bazar easier with reducing traffic congestion on two bridges over the Karnaphuli River.   -BSS


