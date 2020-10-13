BSCIC wants its own bank to make small businesses to grow





This sector is hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and like always it is not getting enough loan supports from banks despite the government's instruction to provide loans to CMSMEs on priority basis to secure their recovery from the impact of the pandemic.

Even now when the government has earmarked a huge stimulus package for CMSMEs, banks are not taking loan disbursement to them seriously impacting their recovery. Banks cites troubles in documentation of small loans, problem with collaterals and difficulty in loan recovery as some factors for lacking interest.

BSCIC Chairman Mushtaq Hossain told Daily Observer that small business men are suffering while they move for bank loan and other services. He said CMSMEs plays significant role in economic growth and create more employment. But they are harassed and ignored.

"We want to open a bank as per the SME policy and we have already applied to the Ministry of Industry for permission. We do have the capability to run bank", he said and added, "Once BSCIC will have its own bank, it will play the role to create millions of entrepreneurs."

The CMSME entrepreneurs do not get loans from banks easily. They run their business with loans from various NGOs and individuals at high interest rates. As a result, it becomes difficult for them to survive.

Due to this, there is a need for a special bank to ensure easy access to loans for small entrepreneurs in the CMSME sector. 'If the bank is approved, we can train 20,000 entrepreneurs every year and support them with easy loans to maintain business transaction without default or hassles."

Claiming that "small entrepreneurs do not kill money with loans", the BSCIC chairman said, "There is no record that people in the CMSME sector have killed banks and NGOs." They repay the loan on time.

Insiders however said that the move to set up a new BSCIC bank has remained stalled mainly due to bureaucratic hassles.





























Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) want to have their own bank as the existing banks are reluctant and not forthcoming to give loan and other banking service to small businesses now treated as cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSMEs).This sector is hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and like always it is not getting enough loan supports from banks despite the government's instruction to provide loans to CMSMEs on priority basis to secure their recovery from the impact of the pandemic.Even now when the government has earmarked a huge stimulus package for CMSMEs, banks are not taking loan disbursement to them seriously impacting their recovery. Banks cites troubles in documentation of small loans, problem with collaterals and difficulty in loan recovery as some factors for lacking interest.BSCIC Chairman Mushtaq Hossain told Daily Observer that small business men are suffering while they move for bank loan and other services. He said CMSMEs plays significant role in economic growth and create more employment. But they are harassed and ignored."We want to open a bank as per the SME policy and we have already applied to the Ministry of Industry for permission. We do have the capability to run bank", he said and added, "Once BSCIC will have its own bank, it will play the role to create millions of entrepreneurs."The CMSME entrepreneurs do not get loans from banks easily. They run their business with loans from various NGOs and individuals at high interest rates. As a result, it becomes difficult for them to survive.Due to this, there is a need for a special bank to ensure easy access to loans for small entrepreneurs in the CMSME sector. 'If the bank is approved, we can train 20,000 entrepreneurs every year and support them with easy loans to maintain business transaction without default or hassles."Claiming that "small entrepreneurs do not kill money with loans", the BSCIC chairman said, "There is no record that people in the CMSME sector have killed banks and NGOs." They repay the loan on time.Insiders however said that the move to set up a new BSCIC bank has remained stalled mainly due to bureaucratic hassles.