Stocks fall for 2nd running day as share selling continues





DSEX, the prime index of the DSE declined by 48.65 points, or 1.0 per cent, to seven-week low at 4,809 points while DS30 index, comprising blue chips, slid 10.10 points to finish at 1,637 and DSE Shariah index lost 2.39 points to 1,096 at the close of the trading.

Dominant mall investors perhaps were a bit shaky as experts forecast of a possible second wave of coronavirus in the coming winter which might have prompted them to sell out shares for cash.

Meanwhile the World Bank's forecast of a lower GDP growth of 1.6 per cent in the current fiscal year for Bangladesh might have prompted investors to sell shares, dealers said.

Turnover on the DSE declined to two-month low at Tk 6.94 billion, which is 21 per cent lower than the previous session's turnover of Tk 8.75 billion.

Losers took a strong lead over gainers on the DSE floor, as out of 354 issues traded, 238 ended lower, 56 closed higher and 60 remained unchanged.

A total of 156,753 trades were executed in the day's session with a trading of 314.10 million shares and mutual fund units. The insurance sector continued to dominate the turnover chart with Eastland insurance topping the list with shares worth Tk 230 million changing hands, followed by Sandhani Life Insurance, Beximco, Brac Bank and Continental Insurance.

National Feed Mills was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.70 per cent, while Sonar Bangla Insurance was the worst, losing 9.98 per cent.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) dropped 133 points to close at 13,747 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX), lost 77 points to close at 8,259.

Of the issues traded on the CSE floor, 184 declined, 48 advanced and 39 remained unchanged. The port city bourse traded 12.13 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of more than Tk 260 million.



























