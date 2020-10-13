Video
Disbursement to SMEs stands at 24.18pc in 6 months

Published : Tuesday, 13 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Business Correspondent

Showing very poor progress banks have been able to disburse only Tk 4,823 crore in six months from the government announced stimulus package of Tk 20,000 crore for cottage, micro, small and medium entrepreneurs (CMSME) sector.
It is only 24.18 percent. It means over Tk 15,177 crore yet to be disbursed in just two to three months.
Bangladesh Bank officials said the central bank has extended the time line from August to October and it may be further extended as the loan scheme is going slow to achieve the target in view of the poor disbursement performance over the past six months.  
Bangladesh Bank Executive Director and spokesperson Serajul Islam told The Daily Observer that matter has been recently discussed and failure noted at policy makers' level and banks have been asked to expedite disbursement to achieve target.
Bangladesh Bank data showed only 24.18 per cent of the fund has been so far disbursed in six months up to October and to be within the extended time line, banks must make the remaining 75.82 percent disbursement in next three months up to December.
According to central bank's latest statistics, loans amounting to Tk 5,882 core have been approved to nearly 27,000 CMSMEs so far. In August, time line for loan disbursement was extended in the first place by two months till October 31.
Meanwhile time has been extended till December while Bangladesh Bank has also issued show cause notices to a number of banks asking them to explain why they are so slow to achieve the government set target.
A senior BB official said the central bank would be very tough with banks which would be slow or failing to achieve target within the deadline. The fact is that banks are mostly focused on disbursing large loans while with small loans recovery become tough.
On the other hand, lack of financial literacy of the CMSMEs was another reason behind the poor disbursement of the stimulus loan to them, he said.
Serajul Islam said that the central bank has tightened its monitoring over loan disbursement from the  package so that the banks speed up the loan disbursement to help stimulate the  CMSMEs sector and make its recovery fact from COvid-19 fall out.
Meanwhile, banks said they are taking time to scrutinize loan applications as some people always try to take advantage of the state sponsored loan schemes, he said adding however he is hopeful that banks would be able to comply with the new deadline.
Another official of the central bank said that there would be no other alternative for the central bank than to extend the deadline.
As per the guidelines on the stimulus package for the CMSME sector, the borrowers would get loans at the rate of 4 per cent under the scheme.


