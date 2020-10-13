Video
Dragon fruit farming creates entrepreneurs in Rajshahi

Published : Tuesday, 13 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

RAJSHAHI, Oct 12: Asadul Islam Helal has exposed himself as a new successful entrepreneur by involving in dragon fruit farming in Rajshahi Barind area for the last couple of years.
A farmer of Bidirpur village under Godagari Upazila in Rajshahi district, Helal had planted some dragon seedlings being inspired with his long lasting hobby around six years back.
Later, he started farming of dragon, a delicious and high-valued but non-conventional fruit in the region, on four acres of land in 2019 commercially.
"I have to spend around Taka nine lakh for the farming on each acre of land," said Helal while talking to BSS on Sunday, adding, around one year's time is needed to get fruit since the planting of seedlings.




During the summer season, fruits are harvested from June to November. "I have already harvested and sold dragon fruits valued around Taka 14 lakh during the current season," said Helal with his smiling face.
Currently, he has become a job-provider after leaving his institutional job earlier.
Many other enthusiastic farmers like Helal have developed themselves as successful entrepreneurs through the dragon farming in the vast Barind area.
Thereby, commercial farming of dragon fruit has started gaining popularity in the Barind area after the best uses of its suitable climate condition and topography for the last couple of years, said Jahangir Alam Khan, Director of Integrated Water Resource Management (IWRM) Project.   -BSS



