Govt takes up project to boost digital economy





The proposal of the project titled 'Enhancing Digital Governance and Economy' has already been sent to the Planning Commission for approval, a senior official of the Planning Ministry told the Daily Observer on Sunday.

The cost of the project is estimated at Tk2, 592 crore which is supposed to be funded by the World Bank.

The Information and Communication Technology Division will implement the project by 2025.

The project will be placed before the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) soon, he added.

However, sources of

Economic Relations Division said they had already discussed with the international lending agency World Bank about the funding to implement the project.

The World Bank agreed to grant loan and the ERD will sign loan agreement with the WB after the approval of the project by the ECNEC.

Md Shahabuddin Patwary, Additional Secretary of ERD and Chief of the World Bank Wing, said the World Bank had agreed to provide $295 million loan for the enhancement of the capacity of digital government.

Once the project is approved, the loan agreement will be signed, he added.

"The project is being undertaken to provide timely technical education to the youths of the country ahead of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, ensuring employment in the 21st century, ensuring cyber security," he mentioned.

Bikarna Kumar Ghosh, Additional Secretary (Planning and Development Division) of ICT Department, said, "The capacity of digital government in our country is less than required. With the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the demand will increase further."

"Other countries are moving forward more than Bangladesh in IT sector," he said adding that, "Neighbouring country, India is earning $100 billion from the ICT sector, where we are doing only one billion."

Countries like ours are also earning $15 to $20 billion, he informed.

Ghosh said, "Bangladesh is one of the most promising countries. There is no workforce like Bangladesh."

If we can send the youths abroad with ICT training, it is possible to create one crore jobs from this sector, he mentioned.

Mercy Tembon, World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan, said, "The project will help the people and the economy bounce back by creating more and better jobs and promoting direct private investment in specialized economic zones while enhancing the foundations for a digital economy."

The World Bank said, the $295 million Enhancing Digital Government and Economy (EDGE) Project will establish an integrated, cloud-computing digital platform for all government agencies and improve cyber-security, which will result in savings of $200 million in the public sector's IT investments.









Further, it will build resiliency during future crises, whereby the platform will enable the government to operate virtually and deliver critical public services to citizens and businesses, it added.

The WB informed that the project would create 100,000 jobs, with a special focus on women, train 100,000 youths in digital and disruptive technologies, and establish a digital leadership academy and centres of excellence.

It will also help raise the revenues of IT firms by $300 million and promote local IT firms in international markets, it added.

