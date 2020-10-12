Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 October, 2020, 1:11 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Govt takes up project to boost digital economy

Published : Monday, 12 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Mohammad Zakaria

The Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology has undertaken a project to strengthen the vision of government's digital economy.
The proposal of the project titled 'Enhancing Digital Governance and Economy' has already been sent to the Planning Commission for approval, a senior official of the Planning Ministry told the Daily Observer on Sunday.
The cost of the project is estimated at Tk2, 592 crore which is supposed to be funded by the World Bank.
The Information and Communication Technology Division will implement the project by 2025.
The project will be placed before the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) soon, he added.
However, sources of
   Economic Relations Division said they had already discussed with the international lending agency World Bank about the funding to implement the project.
The World Bank agreed to grant loan and the ERD will sign loan agreement with the WB after the approval of the project by the ECNEC.
Md Shahabuddin Patwary, Additional Secretary of ERD and Chief of the World Bank Wing, said the World Bank had agreed to provide $295 million loan for the enhancement of the capacity of digital government.
Once the project is approved, the loan agreement will be signed, he added.
"The project is being undertaken to provide timely technical education to the youths of the country ahead of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, ensuring employment in the 21st century, ensuring cyber security," he mentioned.
Bikarna Kumar Ghosh, Additional Secretary (Planning and Development Division) of ICT Department, said, "The capacity of digital government in our country is less than required. With the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the demand will increase further."
"Other countries are moving forward more than Bangladesh in IT sector," he said adding that, "Neighbouring country, India is earning $100 billion from the ICT sector, where we are doing only one billion."
Countries like ours are also earning $15 to $20 billion, he informed.
Ghosh said, "Bangladesh is one of the most promising countries. There is no workforce like Bangladesh."
If we can send the youths abroad with ICT training, it is possible to create one crore jobs from this sector, he mentioned.
Mercy Tembon, World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan, said, "The project will help the people and the economy bounce back by creating more and better jobs and promoting direct private investment in specialized economic zones while enhancing the foundations for a digital economy."
The World Bank said, the $295 million Enhancing Digital Government and Economy (EDGE) Project will establish an integrated, cloud-computing digital platform for all government agencies and improve cyber-security, which will result in savings of $200 million in the public sector's IT investments.




Further, it will build resiliency during future crises, whereby the platform will enable the government to operate virtually and deliver critical public services to citizens and businesses, it added.
The WB informed that the project would create 100,000 jobs, with a special focus on women, train 100,000 youths in digital and disruptive technologies, and establish a digital leadership academy and centres of excellence.
It will also help raise the revenues of IT firms by $300 million and promote local IT firms in international markets, it added.
To reduce vulnerabilities from the pandemic and prepare for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the project will help digitalize small and medium enterprises and strategic industries, it mentioned.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt takes up project to boost digital economy
Two Titas employees jailed
China concerned at delay in repatriation of Rohingyas
Eunus Ali Akond advised to go on retirement
Ananta retracts video on rape amid public outrage
Child rape case stayed till disposal of rule against four children
24 more die of Covid-19, 1,193 infected in 24 hrs
School students block Shapla Chattar on 6th day of anti-rape protests


Latest News
No BPL in 2020
BNP shrugs off Law Minister’s promise to toughen anti-rape law
Ananta Jalil reposts statement 'against rape' with victim-blaming bits edited out
BCB President’s Cup: Najmul XI off to a flyer
Govt takes tough stance against women repression: Quader
Death for Rape: Draft proposal to be placed in cabinet Monday
Govt publishes list of 8,256 duty-free products to China
Judgement in arms case against Papia, her husband:on Monday
Ex-state minister Omar Faruk, 6 other MPs booked for corruption by ACC
Stocks start week in nosedive
Most Read News
Need to teach our sons how to behave
Maintaining good employee relations
2 Addl Attorney Generals resign
'Corona may hit again'
32nd span of Padma Bridge installed
Addressing mental health
Shahbag shows the way again
Border killings: Shame on Bangladesh, India
Youth’s body recovered from Feni septic tank
3 die in Feni as train hits bus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft