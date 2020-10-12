Two Titas employees jailed





case filed by ACC.

Sheikh Nazmul Alam of Special Judge court of Dhaka delivered the judgement in presence one of the accused.

The court also fined Tk 25,000 each in default to suffer three months more in jail.

The convicted officials are Sub Assistant Engineer Md Kamruzzaman and Technician Abdur Rahim.









The case statement is that Nippon Sweaters owner DM Asaduzzaman Awlad applied to Titas Gas Company Ltd for gas connection to his factory. Two Titas employees visited the garment factory at Dakhkhin Khan and demanded Tk 15,000 as bribe for connecting the gas line. Some portion of the demand money was realized by the duo from the garment factory owner on June 10 in 2017. Meanwhile, the garment owner informed the matter to RAB -1. When the two Titas employees came to take the rest of the bribe money on June 14 in 2017 RAB personnel caught them red-handed.





