Monday, 12 October, 2020, 1:11 AM
Contempt of Court

Eunus Ali Akond advised to go on retirement

Published : Monday, 12 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The Supreme Court on Sunday said lawyer Md Eunus Ali Akond should go on retirement because he is a habitual contemnor.
During the hearing on the matter, Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain said earlier for three times the High Court initiated contempt of court proceedings against Eunus Ali Akond and fined him on different issues.
While presiding over a seven-member bench of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain made this comment during a virtual hearing on a contempt of court rule issued against Eunus Ali Akond.
The contempt of court rule was issued on September 27 for posting three derogatory comments about the judiciary on Eunus Ali Akond Facebook profile.
As per earlier SC order Eunus Ali appeared before the SC and apologised and expressed sorrow for his Facebook status.
Former presidents of the Supreme Court Bar Association Khandker
   Mahbub Hossain, AJ Mohammad Ali and AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon and SCBA Secretary Ruhul Quddus Kazal appeared for Eunus Ali and requested the SC to pardon Eunus Ali Akond.
Attorney General AM Amin Uddin represented the state.
After concluding hearing on the rule, the apex court fixed today (Monday) for delivering verdict on the matter.
The SC on September 27 barred Eunus Ali Akond for two weeks from entering the Supreme Court for allegedly posting three statuses criticising the judiciary on his Facebook wall.
The apex court also asked the Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to remove the alleged statuses from his Facebook wall and block the Facebook account.
It also directed Eunus Ali Akond to appear before this court at 9:30am on October 11 to explain why punitive action should not be taken against him.




Eunus Ali Akond, who came into the limelight by filing writ petitions over various incidents in the country, ran unsuccessfully as a Jatiya Party candidate for the Dhaka-8 seat in the 2018 general elections.


