Child rape case stayed till disposal of rule against four children





The court also directed Bakerganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge to provide security to the children and their parents.

Meanwhile, Senior Judicial Magistrate of Barishal Enayet Ullah has offered an unconditional apology and expressed regrets to the HC for overstepping the law.

After accepting the apology, the HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim exempted him from further personal appearance before the court.

Earlier in the morning, the Judicial Magistrate Enayet Ullah, Officer-in-Charge of Bakerganj Police Station Abul Kalam, appeared along with the four children and their guardians before the HC bench in line with orders issued on Thursday night.

The HC set November 22

for further hearing of the rule.

The court recorded the statement of the children and their fathers on camera in the Khas Kamra of the judges.

The court also recorded the statements of Judicial Magistrate Enayet Ullah, OC Abul Kalam, Bakerganj police Children Desk Sub-Inspector Bashir Uddin and Barishal Probation Officer Sazzad Parvez and rebuked them for not following the Children Act while they dealt with the children.

The court observed that the victim did not utter a word to the Judicial Magistrate about the allegation that she was raped but the OC recorded a written complaint.

Earlier on October 8, the same HC bench issued the suo motu (voluntary) rule to release the children at a rare Thursday night court session, after learning of the incident through the media.

OC of Bakerganj has been asked to submit a report to the Supreme Court by 10:30am on Sunday after handing over the children to their parents.

After the HC order, the four children were freed from the Juvenile Development Centre in Jashore on Friday morning and handed them over their parents.

On October 4, the four boys were playing with a girl. Two days later, the girl's father filed a case with Bakerganj Police Station, accusing the four boys of raping his daughter.









Bakerganj police arrested the four on October 7 and produced them in the court of Senior Judicial Magistrate Enayet Ullah the same day. He rejected their bail petition and ordered the police to send them to Jashore Children Development Centre.





