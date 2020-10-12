Video
Monday, 12 October, 2020, 1:11 AM
24 more die of Covid-19, 1,193 infected in 24 hrs

Published : Monday, 12 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Staff Correspondent

The country on Sunday witnessed 24 more deaths from coronavirus and 1,193 people tested positive for Covid-19 in 24 hours
With the new deaths, the death toll from the virus now stands at 5,524, and the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country stands at 378,266, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
A total of, 9,467 samples were tested in 109 labs across the country during the time. With this, 20,70,995 samples have been tested in the country so far.
The latest day's infection rate was 12.60 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 18.26 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.46 per cent.
In 24 hours till midday Sunday, 1,495 patients were declared free of Covid-19, raising the total number of recoveries to 292,860 with a 77.42 per cent recovery rate.
Among the deceased on Sunday, 19 were men and 5 were women. Moreover, 17 of them were in Dhaka, two each in Chattogram and Khulna and one each in Sylhet, Rangpur and
   Mymensingh.
A total of 23 persons died in different hospitals while one at residence.
The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 4,256 of the total deceased were men, and 1,268 were women.
Among the total 5,524 deaths, 2,807 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 1,113 in Chattogram division, 359 in Rajshahi division, 449 in Khulna division, 193 in Barishal division, 236 in Sylhet division, 251 in Rangpur division and 116 in Mymensingh division.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 this year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.
The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December last year and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.
The fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 1,078,110 lives and infected 37,514,666 people across the world till Sunday, according to Worldometer.


