School students block Shapla Chattar on 6th day of anti-rape protests



A girl with her hands tied symbolically manifests her helplessness in a street drama to protest mindless rapes across the country at Shahbag in the capital

Students of Motijheel Govt High School and College and Ideal School and College demonstrated at Shapla Chattar of Motijheel on Sunday demanding punishment of those involved in raping and torturing women and girls.

Several hundred students of the two institutions took to the street around 1:30pm and staged a sit-in protest after putting up barricades on the road, said Monir Hossain Mollah, Officer-in-Charge of Motijheel Police Station.

The students chanted slogans amid rain after blocking the busy road. Vehicular movement on the Motijheel-Dainik Bangla and Motijheel-Ittefaq intersections remained suspended during the protest.

Protesters including students, leaders and activists of different socio-cultural organisations have been demonstrating for the last few days over the growing incidents of rape, sexual harassment and violence against women in the country.

Hundreds of students have joined the demonstrations under the banner of 'Anti-Rape Movement,' raising numerous slogans condemning the perpetrators.

It is the latest in a series of protests across the country over the last few weeks after two recent cases of sexual assault in Noakhali and rape at MC College in Sylhet sparked public outrage.

The government has already initiated steps to impose the capital punishment for rape in response to the demands of various student and human rights groups for strict action against the offenders.

Law Minister Anisul Huq said a legal amendment would be proposed at a Cabinet meeting on Monday.

Meanwhile, protests against growing rape incidents and acts of violence against women across the country took place for the 6th consecutive day at Shahbagh in the city.

School students gather at Shapla Chatter to protest rape and violence against women on the sixth consecutive day Sunday. photo: Observer

The protesters also demanded dedicated courts to deal with rape cases and death penalty for rapists.

They also demanded the resignation of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal for "failing" to prevent rape across the country. They announced to continue their protests.

They organised an Anti-Rape Photography Exhibition on Sunday, hold a cultural event on October 12, a film festival on October 13, a women's rally on October 14, and a bicycle rally on October 15.

Besides, Muktijoddha Sangsad Sontan Command, a platform of Freedom Fighters' children, is also protesting the recent rape incidents, including the DU student rape.

They put forward a 9-point demand, including speedy trial of rapists.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (BSD) staged demonstrations in front of the Jatiya Press Club on Sunday amid rains.

Waves of anti-rape demonstrations erupted across the country after a video footage of five men assaulting a housewife, stripping her naked and filming the incident in Noakhali's Begumganj upazila, went viral on social media on Sunday.









The incident occurred at Joykrishnapur village under Eklashpur union of the upazila on September 2.





