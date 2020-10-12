Two Addl Attorneys General resign





The two Additional Attorneys General are Murad Reza and Md Momtaz Uddin Fakir.

They sent their resignation letters to the President through the Law Ministry on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, the new Attorney General AM Amin

Uddin has taken over the charge on the day and argued in a case at the Appellate Division virtually.

Supreme Court Bar Association, law officers, lawyers and well-wishers wished him on his new journey as the Attorney General of the country.

Earlier, the duo submitted their respective resignation letters to the Solicitor Office.

In the resignation letters, they mentioned personnel reasons behind their stepping down from the post.

A source said Murad Reza and Momtaz Uddin Fakir have resigned as they were not appointed the Attorney General.

After submitting his resignation, Murad Reza told journalists that he had sent his resignation letter to the President through the Law Ministry.

Momtaz Uddin said he resigned due to personal reasons.

Replying to a query, Momtaz Uddin Fakir said there is no relation between his stepping down and the appointment of the new Attorney General.

Murad Reza was appointed Additional Attorney General on March 27 in 2009 while Momtaz Uddin Fakir was appointed on July 1 in 2010.

Additional Attorney General SM Munir remains in office after the resignation of Murad and Momtaz.

Munir was appointed Additional Attorney General on September 1 this year.

On October 8, President Md Abdul Hamid appointed senior lawyer and Supreme Court Bar Association President AM Amin Uddin as the 16th Attorney General of the country.

The post fell vacant after Attorney General Mahbubey Alam died of Covid-19 at the Combined Military Hospital in the capital on September 27.

At present, there are 220 law officers including the Attorney General, one Additional Attorney General, 67 Deputy Attorneys General and 151 Assistant Attorneys General for moving cases on behalf of the State.















