Overseas job law up for amendment

The Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry has taken initiative to amend the Overseas Employment and Migrants Law, 2013 increasing the punishments for violating the law and removing its loopholes to ensure necessary assistance for the Bangladeshi migrants working in different countries.At the same time, the ministry has also taken measures to prepare a database of Bangladeshi migrants working in different countries and returning home after concluding their contract period. They will be given necessary reintegration supports from the government, so that they can establish in the country.Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Secretary Dr Ahmed Munirus Saleheen on Sunday gave the information while addressing a three-day training for media personnel working in migration sector at national and local levels across the country.The Expatriates' Welfare Ministry and International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) jointly organized the virtual training programmestarted on Sunday.Representatives of various dailies, television channels and online media from Dhaka, Jashore, Joypurhat, Khulna, Nilphamari, Thakurgaon, Barishal, Jamalpur, Narail, Mymensingh, Gazipur, Sherpur, Bagerhat, Madaripur, Rajbari, Magura, Chandpur and Rajshahi participated in the training.After inauguration, Secretary Dr Munirus Saleheen also briefed media about his ministry's activities to protect the rights of all kinds of migrants.The training, funded by the German Federal Foreign Office, aims to strengthen the capacity of national and local media for expanded, accurate and timely reporting on migration, which will help promoting safe, orderly, regular and responsible migration.Joint Migration and Development Initiative (JMDI) Philippine Focal Point Golda Myra Roma and ICMPD specialist on human trafficking Khandakar Sohel Rana also spoke and made presentations in the programme while ICMPD country coordinator Ikramul Hossain moderated.Dr Munirus Saleheen urged media to play vital roles through reporting on the migration issues, so that their rights can be protected."The government is implementing different projects to ensure services for them. Various regulations are being prepared to benefit the migrants and their families," he added.