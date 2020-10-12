'Rail Pani' to be re-marketed following BSTI, BUET sample testing

Bangladesh Railways (BR) has stopped selling its own brand of bottle water 'Rail Pani' on trains and it will be re-marketed after obtaining Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) and the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) examination certificates, a press release said on Sunday.

Claiming that the media published purpose-oriented news regarding the quality of the bottle water, the BR in its press release said adding that the 'Rail Pani' of Shyamoli Food and Beverage Pvt. Ltd is certified bottled water by BSTI and BUET which has just been re-branded only.

For overall public safety, samples have been sent to BSTI and BUET for testing the quality of the water again. -BSS







