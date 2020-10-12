Video
‘Govt to construct hydraulic elevator dam for irrigation water’

Published : Monday, 12 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque

Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque said that the government has a plan to construct the latest hydraulic elevator dam for storing water for irrigation and expanding water reservoir facility across the country.
The minister said this during virtual inauguration of the dam, which is first of its kind at Anwara upazila of Chattogram district, at the ministry's conference room on Sunday, an official release said.
"The government is giving importance on use of surface water for irrigation facilities through reserving the surface water during dry season," he said.  The newly constructed dam has been made by using one of the latest technologies in the world and its operation and maintenance cost is comparatively cheaper than the existing rubber dams, the minister added.
The first piloting of the hydraulic elevator dam has been constructed, under the supervision of Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC), on Bharashanka canal at Barumchara union under Anwara upazila at a cost of nearly Taka 21 crore.
The newly constructed 38 meter long and 4 meter high dam, which can quickly absorb and dispose of water, was constructed by Beijing IWHR Corporation a state-owned company subordinated by IWHR or China Institute of Water Resources and Hydropower Research established in the year 1993.
The construction of the dam will enhance irrigation facilities on nearly 3,000 hectares of land covering the area of Barumchara, Barkhain, Haildhar, Bottoli, Chaturi and Anwara union, where about 13,500 tonnes food crops will be grown yearly.
Besides, the dam will also protect the crops and vegetation stretching up to 10 kilometers area from salinity, during the dry season from January to May.
Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowhdury was also present at the function.
Chaired by BADC Chairman M Sayedul Islam, the programme was attended by Agriculture Secretary M Nasiruzzaman and other BADC representatives.   -BSS


