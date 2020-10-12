Video
Monday, 12 October, 2020, 1:10 AM
4.8km of Padma Bridge now visible

Published : Monday, 12 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

MUNSHIGANJ, Oct 11: Nearly five kilometres of the Padma Bridge has become visible with the installation of its 32nd span on Sunday.
The span, weighing 3,150 tonnes, was installed on pillars no 4 and 5 at Mawa point around 9:30am, said Executive Engineer (Bridge) Dewan Md Abdul Quader.
The span was brought from Kumarbhog Construction Yard on Saturday but could not be installed due to strong current, he said.
The 32ndspan was scheduled to be installed on June 24 but the installation work was suspended following flood and rise of river water level, said Abdul Quader.
Earlier, the 31st span of the bridge was installed on June 10. On January 20, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said the bridge will be opened to traffic by 2021.
Once in operation, the Padma Bridge, Bangladesh's largest infrastructure project till date, will connect 21 southern districts with the capital and is expected to boost the GDP by 1 percent.   -UNB


4.8km of Padma Bridge now visible
