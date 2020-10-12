Female worker dies in Gazipur factory fire





The deceased was identified as Golapi Akhter, 30, wife of Ainul Islam. She hailed from Chilmari in Kurigram.

Monowar Hossain Chowdhury, officer-in-charge of Kaliakoir Police Station, said the fire broke out at FB Footwear factory in the area around 4:30pm on Saturday after an electric motor exploded. On information, eight fire-fighting units of Kaliakoir, Savar EPZ and Mirzapur went to the spot and doused the fire after frantic efforts lasting six hours.

Five workers were injured when they were rushing out of the factory after the fire broke out. Meanwhile, the charred body of Golapi was recovered from inside of the factory on Sunday morning said the OC. -UNB















