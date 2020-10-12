Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 October, 2020, 1:10 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Three killed in Feni bus-train collision

Published : Monday, 12 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

FENI, Oct 11: An investigation committee was formed on Sunday morning to look into a bus-train collision in Feni that left three people dead and 15 injured.
Chattogram-bound 'Chattogram Mail' train crashed into Chattagram-bound 'NR Shyamoli Paribahan' from Chapainawabganj at Fatepur level crossing around 5:45am, killing two people on the spot and injuring 16 others. One of the victims died while being taken to Feni General Hospital, said Sub-Inspector Taslim Uddin of Mohipal Highway Police Station.
The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately. Police and fire service personnel came to the spot and conducted the rescue operation.
The bus has been removed from the rail track.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh Railway has formed a five-member committee to look into the incident and asked it to submit its report within three days.
The committee members are - Abdul Hanif Mukul, DN-1 of Railway East Zone, Zahed Arefin Patwari Tanmoy, Snehasish Das Gupta, Tanmoy Datta and Wahidur Rahman.   -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DUJA gets new committee
'Rail Pani' to be re-marketed following BSTI, BUET sample testing
‘Govt to construct hydraulic elevator dam for irrigation water’
4.8km of Padma Bridge now visible
Female worker dies in Gazipur factory fire
Three killed in Feni bus-train collision
100m rural people to get high-speed internet access within 2020
Energy experts emphasise renewable energy to meet electricity needs


Latest News
No BPL in 2020
BNP shrugs off Law Minister’s promise to toughen anti-rape law
Ananta Jalil reposts statement 'against rape' with victim-blaming bits edited out
BCB President’s Cup: Najmul XI off to a flyer
Govt takes tough stance against women repression: Quader
Death for Rape: Draft proposal to be placed in cabinet Monday
Govt publishes list of 8,256 duty-free products to China
Judgement in arms case against Papia, her husband:on Monday
Ex-state minister Omar Faruk, 6 other MPs booked for corruption by ACC
Stocks start week in nosedive
Most Read News
Need to teach our sons how to behave
Maintaining good employee relations
2 Addl Attorney Generals resign
'Corona may hit again'
32nd span of Padma Bridge installed
Addressing mental health
Shahbag shows the way again
Border killings: Shame on Bangladesh, India
Youth’s body recovered from Feni septic tank
3 die in Feni as train hits bus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft