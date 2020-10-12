100m rural people to get high-speed internet access within 2020





The Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC), under the Department of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), undertook the Info Sarkar-3 project in 2016 to provide 2,600 broadband internet services at the Union Parishad level, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

According to the project progress report, broadband network is being set up in 2,600 unions under 448 upazilas of 63 districts.

It will help eliminate discrimination between urban and rural areas and the benefits of digital technology will be easily available in rural areas, the ministry said.

According to a latest study, 54 percent rural households in Bangladesh do not have access to internet and experts fear that 'digital divide' could hinder the e-governance progress.

Research findings unveiled on Sept 13 show that 59 percent of rural households do not have access to a smartphone and 49 percent have no access to computers. -UNB















