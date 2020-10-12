Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 October, 2020, 1:10 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

100m rural people to get high-speed internet access within 2020

Published : Monday, 12 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

About 100 million rural people in Bangladesh are going to get high-speed internet access by the end of 2020.
The Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC), under the Department of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), undertook the Info Sarkar-3 project in 2016 to provide 2,600 broadband internet services at the Union Parishad level, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a Facebook post on Sunday.
According to the project progress report, broadband network is being set up in 2,600 unions under 448 upazilas of 63 districts.
It will help eliminate discrimination between urban and rural areas and the benefits of digital technology will be easily available in rural areas, the ministry said.
According to a latest study, 54 percent rural households in Bangladesh do not have access to internet and experts fear that 'digital divide' could hinder the e-governance progress.
Research findings unveiled on Sept 13 show that 59 percent of rural households do not have access to a smartphone and 49 percent have no access to computers.   -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DUJA gets new committee
'Rail Pani' to be re-marketed following BSTI, BUET sample testing
‘Govt to construct hydraulic elevator dam for irrigation water’
4.8km of Padma Bridge now visible
Female worker dies in Gazipur factory fire
Three killed in Feni bus-train collision
100m rural people to get high-speed internet access within 2020
Energy experts emphasise renewable energy to meet electricity needs


Latest News
No BPL in 2020
BNP shrugs off Law Minister’s promise to toughen anti-rape law
Ananta Jalil reposts statement 'against rape' with victim-blaming bits edited out
BCB President’s Cup: Najmul XI off to a flyer
Govt takes tough stance against women repression: Quader
Death for Rape: Draft proposal to be placed in cabinet Monday
Govt publishes list of 8,256 duty-free products to China
Judgement in arms case against Papia, her husband:on Monday
Ex-state minister Omar Faruk, 6 other MPs booked for corruption by ACC
Stocks start week in nosedive
Most Read News
Need to teach our sons how to behave
Maintaining good employee relations
2 Addl Attorney Generals resign
'Corona may hit again'
32nd span of Padma Bridge installed
Addressing mental health
Shahbag shows the way again
Border killings: Shame on Bangladesh, India
Youth’s body recovered from Feni septic tank
3 die in Feni as train hits bus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft