

Death sentence is deterrence, not a solution



The point, however, introducing death sentence ostensibly sounds as a solution, we believe in reality it is no more than a strict legal deterrence to bring down the growing number of rape cases in the country.



Coupled with rights activists, we also demand for urgent and immediate adoption of a 10-point demand issued by the Rape Law Reform Coalition, including redefining rape to ensure that it covers all forms of non-consensual penetration. Moreover, whether penile or not, and irrespective of gender, it is time to review and reform the colonial era Evidence Act 1872 to remove all possibilities for institutional blaming of victims, ensure protection and access to justice without discrimination for all rape victims.



And that's not all.



It is important to fast introduce sensitisation training programmes for police, lawyers, Judges and social workers - so rape survivors are treated with respect and due responsiveness during reporting, investigation and prosecution.



Undeniably, the colossal challenge to put an end to the agonising culture of rape cannot be stopped right away by introducing death sentence as the capital punishment. However, given the government's sincere response, a well-thought, systematic and fast procedural approach is essential.



The political will has evidently come out in the face of ongoing countrywide protests to stop rapes. We would like to see a collective will from the politicians of the ruling party. At the same time, the pending rape cases awaiting justice must be addressed the soonest. In a country where less than 5 percent of the accused is convicted for the crime with 4 rape incidents happening on average per day, the job is quite challenging.











It will be sheer stupidity to think that a mere law passed in the parliament by our law makers to stop rape incidents will be enough, and especially when the track record of enforcing laws in Bangladesh , any law for that matter , is poor. Most importantly, the act of rape is not entirely a matter of law and justice. There is a crucial psychic side to it.



