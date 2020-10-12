

Thoughts on HSC exam cancellation



There will be discussion, criticism, consensus and disagreement on the solution we got to make HSC results based on the average of JSC and SSC exam results without taking HSC exam directly this time. The Minister of Education also presented the rationale for her decision considering the health and safety of life issue in the situation arising out of the ongoing examination system of different countries during the deadly pandemic. But even then some issues remain unaddressed. As the results of the previous years of HSC examinations in the country show that the pass rate in HSC is lower than that of SSC, the backward students and their parents are a little happy.



Again, the students who failed in making expected results in JSC and SSC were busy to make up for their past losses by studying relentlessly in these two academic years. With such an announcement, these students have lost their hopes, because many of them could have done better in HSC this time. Furthermore, there is also an opposite picture. Many students with their GPA-5 in JSC and SSC examinations sometimes fail to secure GPA-5 in HSC examinations. Even some of their names and roll numbers are also dropped from the list of passing students in higher secondary level. Some students are there who could not secure GPA-5 in JSC and SSC examinations but the example of those students obtaining GPA-5 in HSC later is not less in the past if we study. Therefore, determining the results of HSC examinations based on the results of JSC and SSC examinations may not be scientific even if it is somewhat logical at this pandemic-stricken moment. The authorities could have observed the situation and waited a few more days. Or, abridging the HSC syllabus with arranging just two or three exams on compulsory subjects, at least the merit of the students could be assessed.



In this case, by doubling or tripling the number of examination centres, the students under science, humanities and business groups could be tested on different days or at different times in compliance with the hygiene. This may have prolonged the academic year but it would not have been impossible to reduce the subsequent academic years by a month or two to have a balance later. However, the government is now reluctant to choose alternative approaches as the issue of health and life risk of students has been given top priority.



Since the decision has already been taken and the government may not reconsider this decision, the government or the universities need to think about the future of higher education for these students. As the results of HSC will be based on the results of JSC and SSC, it can be assumed that all the students who registered themselves for the HSC exam have passed 100%. And if the rate of pass becomes 100%, the competition for admission in higher education, especially in public universities and government medical colleges, will undoubtedly be much higher this year than that of other years. The merit list for the final admission is usually determined by adding a grade or point of the SSC and HSC examination results along with the marks obtained in the university admission tests. Now, if the results of HSC are based on the results of JSC and SSC, then I do not think that there is any reason to add SSC and HSC points or grades in the admission tests of public universities of the country this year. In this case MCQ or written test of 50 or 100 marks can be taken separately on the syllabus of compulsory subjects of HSC examination along with the conventional admission test systems of public universities.



I firmly believe that by adding the marks obtained in the examination on compulsory subjects in HSC along with the marks obtained in the conventional admission test, the merit list of admission test for universities can be made and thus the deserving qualified students will get a place in higher education. But to materialize this, the university authorities will have to remain under tremendous work-pressure. However, for a long time there was talk of admission in public universities in a cluster system and it is known that considerable progress has been made in this regard. If the admission tests are conducted in an integrated or cluster system with the dedicated efforts of all, it will not be a difficult task to conduct the admission tests in the mentioned method only for this year.



On the other hand, there are many students who had registered themselves as improvement examinees for the HSC exam this year and were preparing to participate in the exam. It is also necessary to clarify how their issue will be solved. Though many students and parents are now free from worries for the announcement of cancellation of HSC exams this time, frustration and uncertainty is being created in the minds of many students including those who failed to get the expected results in JSC and SSC. Since the exams are not going to be arranged, the decision has to be made whether the fees will be refunded to the students who had their registration earlier with the prescribed fee. Otherwise, questions may arise here.



There is also a hint of forming an expert committee to help prepare the results of the HSC exams with the aim of publishing the results in December. This very committee is expected to work consciously with its necessary recommendations to ensure that the students who have changed groups in between humanities, science and business education at HSC level are not harmed in any way in terms of results. The future of a student in higher education is determined after his or her HSC examination. Therefore, it is desirable that only qualified students will get scope in higher education through proper evaluation of merit.

The writer is an Assistant Professor, Department of English, Ishakha International University















The long wait of students, teachers and parents about when this year's HSC and equivalent examinations will be held in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic came to an end with the announcement of the Education Minister on Wednesday, October 7. Students, teachers and parents were eagerly waiting to know the possible date and instructions for the examinations to be held. However, the education minister's speech made us speechless as it was not at all expected by the stakeholders. Our minister, however, has put forward several arguments behind the cancellation of HSC exams this year.There will be discussion, criticism, consensus and disagreement on the solution we got to make HSC results based on the average of JSC and SSC exam results without taking HSC exam directly this time. The Minister of Education also presented the rationale for her decision considering the health and safety of life issue in the situation arising out of the ongoing examination system of different countries during the deadly pandemic. But even then some issues remain unaddressed. As the results of the previous years of HSC examinations in the country show that the pass rate in HSC is lower than that of SSC, the backward students and their parents are a little happy.Again, the students who failed in making expected results in JSC and SSC were busy to make up for their past losses by studying relentlessly in these two academic years. With such an announcement, these students have lost their hopes, because many of them could have done better in HSC this time. Furthermore, there is also an opposite picture. Many students with their GPA-5 in JSC and SSC examinations sometimes fail to secure GPA-5 in HSC examinations. Even some of their names and roll numbers are also dropped from the list of passing students in higher secondary level. Some students are there who could not secure GPA-5 in JSC and SSC examinations but the example of those students obtaining GPA-5 in HSC later is not less in the past if we study. Therefore, determining the results of HSC examinations based on the results of JSC and SSC examinations may not be scientific even if it is somewhat logical at this pandemic-stricken moment. The authorities could have observed the situation and waited a few more days. Or, abridging the HSC syllabus with arranging just two or three exams on compulsory subjects, at least the merit of the students could be assessed.In this case, by doubling or tripling the number of examination centres, the students under science, humanities and business groups could be tested on different days or at different times in compliance with the hygiene. This may have prolonged the academic year but it would not have been impossible to reduce the subsequent academic years by a month or two to have a balance later. However, the government is now reluctant to choose alternative approaches as the issue of health and life risk of students has been given top priority.Since the decision has already been taken and the government may not reconsider this decision, the government or the universities need to think about the future of higher education for these students. As the results of HSC will be based on the results of JSC and SSC, it can be assumed that all the students who registered themselves for the HSC exam have passed 100%. And if the rate of pass becomes 100%, the competition for admission in higher education, especially in public universities and government medical colleges, will undoubtedly be much higher this year than that of other years. The merit list for the final admission is usually determined by adding a grade or point of the SSC and HSC examination results along with the marks obtained in the university admission tests. Now, if the results of HSC are based on the results of JSC and SSC, then I do not think that there is any reason to add SSC and HSC points or grades in the admission tests of public universities of the country this year. In this case MCQ or written test of 50 or 100 marks can be taken separately on the syllabus of compulsory subjects of HSC examination along with the conventional admission test systems of public universities.I firmly believe that by adding the marks obtained in the examination on compulsory subjects in HSC along with the marks obtained in the conventional admission test, the merit list of admission test for universities can be made and thus the deserving qualified students will get a place in higher education. But to materialize this, the university authorities will have to remain under tremendous work-pressure. However, for a long time there was talk of admission in public universities in a cluster system and it is known that considerable progress has been made in this regard. If the admission tests are conducted in an integrated or cluster system with the dedicated efforts of all, it will not be a difficult task to conduct the admission tests in the mentioned method only for this year.On the other hand, there are many students who had registered themselves as improvement examinees for the HSC exam this year and were preparing to participate in the exam. It is also necessary to clarify how their issue will be solved. Though many students and parents are now free from worries for the announcement of cancellation of HSC exams this time, frustration and uncertainty is being created in the minds of many students including those who failed to get the expected results in JSC and SSC. Since the exams are not going to be arranged, the decision has to be made whether the fees will be refunded to the students who had their registration earlier with the prescribed fee. Otherwise, questions may arise here.There is also a hint of forming an expert committee to help prepare the results of the HSC exams with the aim of publishing the results in December. This very committee is expected to work consciously with its necessary recommendations to ensure that the students who have changed groups in between humanities, science and business education at HSC level are not harmed in any way in terms of results. The future of a student in higher education is determined after his or her HSC examination. Therefore, it is desirable that only qualified students will get scope in higher education through proper evaluation of merit.The writer is an Assistant Professor, Department of English, Ishakha International University