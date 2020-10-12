

Implementation of law is necessary



Protests against torture and rape of women are going on in at least 35 districts of the country including the capital. Social media becomes loud. There is a claim in all quarters: the death penalty to be given to the rapist. In response to the movement, the government has already taken the initiative to reform the law. But in the existing judicial system, to what extent will the maximum death penalty for rape be used to reduce rape?



We are talking about this, firstly, from the disappointing experience of law enforcement and justice in Bangladesh. Secondly, no matter how strict a law if that does not guarantee proper enforcement. And from this sense, it cannot establish justice. If we look at the record of rape and other crimes against women and children in Bangladesh for almost two decades, we have to be disappointed.



Data recorded by the government's One-Stop Crisis Center shows that, only 3.57 per cent of cases filed between 2001 to July 2020 seeking redress for violence against women and children have been upheld. In these cases, the sentence has been given in the case of 0.37 per cent. In other words, 99.63 per cent of the convicted involved in the rape and murder of women and children in Bangladesh for almost two decades have not received any punishment. This is called the 'culture of impunity'. Almost all of the rapists and abusers of women and children are left out of justice and punishment. So, was there no law in this country to try rape and other crimes against women and children?



The law is in the right place. The law also provides life time imprisonment for rapists. Even if the victim dies during or after the rape, the death penalty for the rapist can be given according to the existing law. But even in this provision, are the rapists and murderers being punished?



The Prevention of Violence against Women and Children Act was enacted in 2000 to curb crimes against women and children. The offences prosecuted under this act include dowry, acid throwing, trafficking of women or children, abduction of women and children, rape, death by rape, incitement to suicide, sexual abuse, child mutilation for the purpose of begging, etc. Section 26(1) of the act provides the formation of a tribunal in each district to hear cases filed under this act. According to the provisions of this law, tribunals have also been formed across the country.



According to the act, the trial of these cases should be completed within 180 days. The investigation must be completed within 90 days. Although the police were told to complete the investigation within 90 days, in many cases it did not happen. So it has taken a long time to start the trial of the case. The victim is forced to withdraw the case at different times. Again, the witnesses do not appear. There are many errors in the investigation. Many accused are fugitives. Some victims settle the case outside the court. As a result, the conviction rate in these types of cases is less.

So, the complexity between the executive branch and the judiciary is the reason for the delay in settling the case. The government must pay attention to these important issues. Coordination between the executive branch and the judiciary should be strengthened. According to the number of cases files under this act, it requires at least 7-8 tribunals in each district to try these swiftly.



Adequate number of judges should be appointed in the court. It is important to ensure the safety of the woman along with her family who is seeking justice. In order to ensure the disposal of cases within the stipulated time, a separate tribunal will have to be constituted to deal only with rape cases if necessary. The enactment of new laws alone is unlikely to reduce the incidence of rape. Rather, it is important to ensure proper implementation of existing laws and easy access to justice.



Meanwhile, there have been demands in various arenas to give the accused crossfire. It is an emotional response. Extra-judicial killings are not the answer, the anti-drug campaign is proof of that. In 2018-2019, 424 people were victims of crossfire. After this, how much has the spread of drugs in Bangladesh decreased?



So, rape cannot be controlled by crossfire or extrajudicial killings. The state can get out of such suicidal tendencies only when every crime is properly investigated and tried and the punishment of the convicts is ensured. The state must get out of the bad habit of ending cases in the name of trial or investigation before trial in the name of crossfire.



Moreover, proper justice is more important than how fast justice is done. If the investigators make a mockery in the name of justice due to party influence or corruption, it will be unfair even if it is fast. The biggest thing is that in order to bring back the rule of law, there will be a need to balance politics. In the face of public outcry, amendments to the law can be made to increase the level of punishment, but it will not be possible to solve the real problem in this way-unless it is properly implemented.

The writer is a student, Department of Law, University of Rajshahi















