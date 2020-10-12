AL candidate wins Noarpara UP by-polls

JAMALPUR, Oct 11: Awami League candidate Md Suruzzaman was elected chairman in Noarpara Union Parishad (UP) by-polls in Islampur Upazila of the district on Saturday getting 3,141 votes.

His nearest candidate ex-UP Chairman and independent candidate Md Moshiur Rahman Badal got 2,147 votes. Five candidates including AL and BNP contested in the post of chairman.

Returning Officer and Upazila Election Officer Hosne Ara said the election was held in a free, fair and peaceful atmosphere.