Four sent to jail in 3 districts





RAJSHAHI: A local leader of Awami League (AL) was sent to jail following a court order in the district on Saturday.

Earlier, angry mob beat the AL leader, later handed him over to police in the city for causing a public nuisance being too drunk.

The incident took place at Kashiadanga Crossing in the city at around 7:30pm on Friday.

The arrested person is Md Salahuddin, 40, Health Secretary of Harhgram Union Parishad AL and a resident of Adariapara area.

Eyewitnesses said he often made public nuisance on road after getting drunk.

The AL leader drunk beer at around 7:30pm and started crapulence publicly in front of Kashiadanga Police Checkpost. He then also hurled abusive words to passersby there, they added.

Locals than thrash him and handed him over to police as they arrived the spot.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kashiadanga Police Station (PS) Masud Parvej said a case has been filed in this connection.

The accused was taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for test and he was sent to jail following a court order on Saturday morning, the OC added.

SENBAG, NOAKHALI: Two persons including a UP member in Senbag Upazila of the district has been sent to jail on Wednesday in a case filed over misappropriating money and fraudulence.

Those who sent to jail are Mohammadpur Union's Ward No. 1 Member Emdadul Haque Masud and his assistant Ramzan Ali.

According to the case statement, one Kanu Lal Bhoumik of Mohammadpur Union applied for issuing a card for getting elderly allowance.

After issuance of the card, Masud member gave it to Ramzan instead of Kanu Lal.

On Tuesday, Ramzan took Kanu Lal from his house to Sonali Bank's Sebarhat Branch and withdrew Tk 6,000 elderly allowance. Later, Ramzan kept Tk 4,000 and gave Tk 2,000 to Kanu Lal.

The old man then informed UP Chairman Ruhul Amin about the matter.

The Upazila Nirbahi Officer was also apprised of the matter.

Sub-Inspector of Senbag PS Sabuj Pal said Kanu Lal filed a case against Masud and Ramzan on Wednesday morning.

Earlier on Tuesday night, the duo were detained following verbal complain.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A UP chairman in Bauphal Upazila of the district was sent to jail in a double murder case on Tuesday.

Accused Mohiuddin Lavlu is the Keshabpur UP chairman and general secretary of Union AL.

He was produced before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Md Jamal Hossain in the district, and the court sent him to jail.

According to sources, some criminals hacked Union Juba League Vice-president Ruman Talukdar, 31, and his brother Juba League Activist Ishad Talukder, 25, to death on August 2.

Ruman's elder brother Mofiz Uddin Pintu filed a case naming 59 people where Lavlu was made the prime accused.

It may be mentioned that Keshabpur Union Unit AL President Saleh Uddin Piku and Lavlu had been at loggerheads over a long time over establishing supremacy in the area.



















