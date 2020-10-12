AL candidate becomes mayor of Kalai Municipality



KALAI, JOYPURHAT, Oct 11: In the by-election of Kalai Municipality in the district, Awami League candidate Md Tauhidul Islam Talukder Belal with boat symbol has been unofficially declared mayor getting 7,561 votes.His nearest BNP candidate Md Anisur Rahman Talukder with sheaf symbol got 606 votes.District Election Commissioner and Returning Officer Md Shahidul Islam declared the results at 6:20pm on Saturday.Voting took place from 9am to 5pm through nine centres under EVM.A total of 8,263 votes were cast out of total 13,521 votes.