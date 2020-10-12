Video
Monday, 12 October, 2020
College student dies from snakebite

Published : Monday, 12 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Our Correspondent

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Oct 11: A college student died from snakebite in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Nasim Ali Nishat, 21, son of Akram Hossain, a resident of Madhaimuri Village under Majhgaon Union.
Majhgaon Union Parishad Chairman Abdul Alim said a venomous snake bit Nishat at night while he was browsing facebook on his mobile phone nearby the house, which left him seriously injured.
Later, he died on the way to hospital.


