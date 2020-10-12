Two murdered in two districts





RANGAMATI: An activist of Jana Sanghati Samity (JSS) was shot to death by a group of miscreants in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

Deceased Basanta Tongchongya Prakash Durjoy, 35, was a resident of Bhaluka Para under Raikhali Union in the upazila. He was a motorcyclist by profession.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chandraghona Police Station (PS) Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury said three miscreants shot him in Karigar Para area at around 7:30am, leaving him dead on the spot.

The deceased's brother said Durjoy was a supporter of the JSS and used to collect toll. It is suspected that he might have been killed over internal clash. His body was sent to Rangamati Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy in the afternoon.

BOGURA: A housewife was slaughtered by her husband over family feud in Dhunat Upazila of the district early Sunday.

Deceased Shefali Khatun, 45, was the wife of Eshrat Ali, a resident of Panchthupi Saroa Village under Choukibari Union in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Eshrat Ali slaughtered Shefali at home at around 2am over family feud.

Hearing the scream, locals rushed there, but Eshrat managed to flee.

Being informed by the locals, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's son Selim Hossain said his parents were at loggerheads over family issues for the last couple of days.

However, police arrested Eshrat Ali from Chandaikona Bogura Bazar area.















